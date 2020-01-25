STILLWATER — Texas’ women dominated the fourth quarter 19-6 to pull out a 61-56 Big 12 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Cowgirls (12-7, 3-4) led 50-42 after three quarters but went cold in the fourth, shooting only 21.4% from the field (3-for-14) as the Longhorns (13-6, 5-2) took control.
Vivan Gray scored a game-high 24 points for OSU. Bigue Sarr — starting in place of the injured Natasha Mack for the second straight game — added 12 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.
Three Longhorns scored in double figures: Charli Collier with 14, Celeste Taylor 13 and Sug Sutton 12.
Texas has won 11 in a row against OSU. Three of the Cowgirls’ four Big 12 defeats have come by five points or fewer.
OSU hosts TCU at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
TEXAS 61, OKLAHOMA STATE 56
Texas 15 10 17 19 — 61
OSU 18 10 22 6 — 56
TEXAS (13-6, 5-2): Holmes 4-12 0-0 8, Collier 5-10 0-0 14, Taylor 3-9 7-9 13, Sutton 5-10 2-2 12, Underwood 1-7 2-2 4, Higgs 0-3 0-0 0, Warren 1-5 2-2 4, Allen-Taylor 1-4 1-2 4, Palmer 1-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 14-17 61.
OKLAHOMA STATE (12-7, 3-4): Sarr 6-9 0-1 12, Gray 11-23 0-0 24, Winchester 3-3 0-0 6, Asberry 1-6 0-0 3, de Sousa 3-8 0-0 7, Fields 0-2 0-0 0, Rodrigues 2-8 0-0 4, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 0-1 56.
3-point goals: Texas 5-9 (Collier 4-4, Allen-Taylor 1-1, Taylor 0-2, Underwood 0-1, Warren 0-1); OSU 4-16 (Gray 2-6, Asberry 1-3, de Sousa 1-3, Fields 0-2, Rodrigues 0-2). Rebounds: Texas 40 (Collier 9); OSU 38 (Sarr 10). Assists: Texas 10 (Sutton 6); OSU 12 (Asberry 5). Total fouls: Texas 15; OSU 19. A: 1,793.