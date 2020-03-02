Oklahoma State freshman Maja Stark sits in second place after firing a 2-under par 142 Monday in the first two rounds of the Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables, Florida.
A 67 in the first round set a new career low for Stark and is tied for the second lowest round by a Cowgirl this season, in only her second tournament. She shot a 75 in the second round and trails the leader, TCU’s Trinity King, by one stroke.
As a team, the Cowgirls were tied for first after a first-round 289, but a 20-over 309 second round slid the Cowgirls into fifth place. TCU leads the field by seven strokes with 18 holes to play.
Oklahoma sophomore Mikhaela Fortuna is tied for fourth place after shooting 75-71--146.
The Sooners are in ninth place, after a 309-302--611.
The final round is set for Tuesday morning.