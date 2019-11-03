A pair of second-half goals lifted top-seeded Oklahoma State to a 2-1 win over No. 8 seed Oklahoma Sunday in the opening round of the Big 12 women's soccer tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.
Gabriella Coleman and Jaci Jones scored for the 12th-ranked Cowgirls (15-1-3), who won their eighth consecutive game. OSU will take on No. 5 seed Kansas at 4:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal match. Kansas beat West Virginia 2-0 Sunday.
OU (8-9-3) took the game’s first lead in the 41st minute when Erika Middleton recorded her first goal of the season.
OSU would get the equalizer in the 57th minute on goal by Coleman, her seventh of the season. The score remained deadlocked until the 81st minute, when Jones scored her seventh goal of the season.