Oklahomans who flourished in Super Bowl
Troy Aikman
Dallas Cowboys
Oklahoma connection: Quarterback at Henryetta High School and OU
Super Bowls 27, 28 and 30
In Super Bowl victories over Buffalo (twice) and Pittsburgh, Aikman completed 62% of his passes for 689 yards. In Super Bowl 27 against the Bills, he was voted the game MVP after finishing 22-of-30 passing with four touchdowns.
Thurman Thomas
Buffalo Bills
Oklahoma connection: Running back at Oklahoma State
Super Bowls 25, 26, 27 and 28
There was a maddening moment at the start of Super Bowl 26: A teammate mistakenly moved Thomas’ helmet to a different place on the sideline, and as a result Thomas wasn’t on the field for Buffalo’s first two offensive plays. In Super Bowl 25, Thomas ran the football 15 times for 135 yards. If Buffalo had beaten the New York Giants that day, Thomas likely would have been voted the game MVP. As one of the more effective pass-catching running backs of all time, Thomas in Buffalo’s four Super Bowl defeats had a total of 20 receptions.
Wes Welker
New England Patriots, Denver Broncos
Oklahoma connection: Wide receiver at OKC Heritage Hall
Super Bowls 42, 46 and 48
While Welker didn’t get the ultimate prize — a championship ring — he was a productive target in two Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Broncos. His three-game Super Bowl totals amounted to 26 receptions for 247 yards. Welker was on the field for New England’s two championship losses to the New York Giants, and for Denver’s blowout loss to Seattle.
Garrett Hartley
New Orleans Saints
Oklahoma connection: Place-kicker at OU
Super Bowl 44
At the end of the 2009 season, Hartley was at his best. In the NFC Championship game, his 40-yard field goal in overtime beat Minnesota and launched the Saints to the Super Bowl. During a 31-28 victory over Indianapolis, Hartley was good on field goals of 46, 44 and 47 yards. The former Sooner was the first kicker to convert on three Super Bowl field goals of at least 40 yards.
Jimmy Johnson
Dallas Cowboys
Oklahoma connection: Head coach at Oklahoma State
Super Bowls 27 and 28
Only three seasons after his first Dallas team finished 1-15, Johnson built, through trades and drafts, the 1992 Cowboys — Dallas’ best team ever and a 52-17 winner over Buffalo in Super Bowl 27. A year later, there was a Dallas-Buffalo Super Bowl rematch and a repeat title for the Cowboys. Johnson was on the brink of dynasty status when, shockingly, he walked away from the Cowboys three months after that second Super Bowl. The Cowboys still haven’t recovered.
Hollywood Henderson
Dallas Cowboys
Oklahoma connection: Linebacker at Langston University
Super Bowls 10, 12 and 13
After having been a walk-on at Langston, Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson was a first-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 1975. His career was shortened by off-the-field issues, but he made a splash in Super Bowl 10 against Pittsburgh. As a rookie linebacker, Henderson popped a 48-yard return on the trick-play return of the opening kickoff. When the Cowboys defeated Denver in Super Bowl XII, Henderson led Dallas in tackles.
Don Chandler
Green Bay Packers
Oklahoma connection: Played at Will Rogers High School and Bacone College
Super Bowls 1 and 2
While Chandler missed on 10 field goal attempts during the 1967 regular season, the former Rogers Roper was perfect on four field goals in Super Bowl 2, a 33-14 Green Bay victory over the Oakland Raiders. That game was played 52 years ago, and Chandler still is tied for the most successful field goals in a Super Bowl. He shares that record with San Francisco’s Ray Wersching, who in Super Bowl 16 converted on four field goals against Cincinnati.