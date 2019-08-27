NORMAN – Two years ago, Oklahoma defensive back Jordan Parker encountered a setback that became a defining moment.
Blocking on a routine punt return in the opener against UTEP, Parker went down with a torn ACL and was lost for the season. Rather than viewing it as a crushing blow, he soon saw the knee injury as an opportunity — a chance to come back stronger and better than ever.
“That day, I felt like it was just a beginning of something,” Parker said.
A consensus four-star recruit from California who showed promise as a freshman cornerback, Parker didn’t have an easy journey in his return to a key role. He was moved to safety last year but wasn’t as effective, then he missed the last month of the season and the spring with a different injury.
The previous spring, Parker was sidelined with a foot fracture that required surgery and a lengthy rehab.
“You can’t let (setbacks) really weigh you down,” Parker said. “When you let it weigh you down, that’s when a lot of stuff starts to go wrong and you start to find yourself in different places, mentally and physically. That was one main component with everybody in my corner. Family, friends, they helped me stay on that positive note.”
Maturity and perspective were gained from an earlier obstacle, when Parker was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome the summer before his first season. Following two heart surgeries, he went on to start the last eight games in 2016.
“Once you go through two heart surgeries, you don’t look at a lot of things like, ‘That’s a big injury’ or things like that,” he said.
Back to 100%, Parker has returned to cornerback, where he is competing for a starting role ahead of the fourth-ranked Sooners’ opener Sunday night against Houston.
“Just playing anything in the secondary, anything on the football field is a blessing,” Parker said. “Doesn’t matter if it’s cornerback, safety, linebacker, offensive ball, special teams — doesn’t really matter to me.”
Amid heightened focus on defensive improvements under first-year coordinator Alex Grinch, Parker is an asset who brings valuable experience to a Sooner secondary that produced only five interceptions and a forced fumble last season.
“I’ve been impressed with Jordan,” Grinch said. “He’s a guy that’s going to have a role for us.”
Parker is embracing the expectations from his coaches, and overcoming more than his share of challenges has instilled confidence in his ability to follow through.
“Just mentally, everything that I’ve been through, it’s taken a lot,” Parker said. “Mentally, I’ve grown in a lot of ways. Physically, I’ve grown and pushed myself and the new coaching staff is mentally pushing myself to different standards, and I’m holding myself to them now.”