Oklahoma didn't play a football game this weekend, but still fell one spot to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.
The Sooners are now behind No. 1 Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State. It is the second consecutive week that OU has dropped a rung in the AP rankings.
OU (3-0) remains No. 4 in the Amway Coaches Top 25 poll. The top six schools in that panel are Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU and Ohio State.
The Big 12 is represented in the AP poll by No. 11 Texas and No. 24 Kansas State. The coaches' poll includes Texas (No. 12) and Kansas State (22).
Oklahoma State has received points in both polls. The Cowboys have the 27th-most points in the AP poll and 30th-most points in the coaches poll.
Oklahoma will host Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday. OSU entertains K-State at 6 p.m. Saturday.