ESPN analyst Rex Ryan took a shot at Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield earlier in the week.
Mayfield, never one to back down, took his own shot at the former NFL head coach.
On Monday during ESPN's morning show "Get Up," Ryan said Mayfield was "overrated as hell" and also cited a few of the talented Browns offensive weapons as reasons the Browns offense should be more productive.
Mayfield, responding to the criticism during a Browns press conference, said, "It's whatever ... Rex Ryan doesn't have any colors right now for a reason. So it's OK."
#Browns Baker Mayfield on Rex Ryan saying he’s ‘overrated as hell’ pic.twitter.com/zESXi89cOk— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 25, 2019
The Browns are 1-2 this season and Mayfield is 21st on ESPN's QBR ratings at 40.4 just ahead of Teddy Bridgewater.
Mayfield and Ryan are former Sooners. Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy as a Sooners QB while Ryan was born in Ardmore, attended Southwestern Oklahoma State and was a Sooners defensive assistant in 1998.