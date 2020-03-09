2017: Baker Mayfield, once a walk-on at OU, wins Heisman (copy)

Baker Mayfield will have his Heisman statue displayed during the April 18 spring football game, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced on Monday afternoon.

The former OU quarterback won college football’s highest honor during the 2017 football season.

Mayfield’s statue will be unveiled inside Memorial Stadium, which is different from years past.

“That will be a part of the game,” Riley said. “Instead of a ceremony outside the stadium, why not include all 50, 60, or 70,000 (fans).

“It will be a pretty cool historic moment for this program. It will just add to all the great things we have going on around our spring game.”

The permanent spot for the statue will be in Heisman Park along with Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford. Heisman Park sits east of the stadium.

Kyler Murray, OU’s seventh Heisman Trophy winner in 2018, will be presented at a later date.

