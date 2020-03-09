Baker Mayfield will have his Heisman statue displayed during the April 18 spring football game, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced on Monday afternoon.
The former OU quarterback won college football’s highest honor during the 2017 football season.
Mayfield’s statue will be unveiled inside Memorial Stadium, which is different from years past.
“That will be a part of the game,” Riley said. “Instead of a ceremony outside the stadium, why not include all 50, 60, or 70,000 (fans).
“It will be a pretty cool historic moment for this program. It will just add to all the great things we have going on around our spring game.”
The permanent spot for the statue will be in Heisman Park along with Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford. Heisman Park sits east of the stadium.
Kyler Murray, OU’s seventh Heisman Trophy winner in 2018, will be presented at a later date.
14 reminders Baker Mayfield wrote on the wall next to his locker before his 2017 Heisman season
Be fearless
Tulsa World File photo
Be relentless
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Never give up
Photo by HUGH SCOTT/For the Tulsa World
Be a great leader
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Outwork everyone
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Be a great man
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Inspire somebody every day
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Be the best player in the country
Photo by TODD J. VAN EMST/AP Pool
Get your team to Atlanta and finish
Tulsa World File photo
Make your family proud
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Leave your legacy
Photo by SUE OGROCKI/AP File
Don't have any regrets
Photo by ALONZO ADAMS/For the Tulsa World
Hold the rope
Tulsa World File photo
Stay consistent
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Baker Mayfield's locker reminders
This is what the list of reminders looks like next to Baker Mayfield’s locker during the 2017 college football season.
Photo by TYLER DRABEK/for The Tulsa World
