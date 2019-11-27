NORMAN — Canada will be well-represented in this year’s Bedlam football game.
Neville Gallimore and Chuba Hubbard are proud Canadians who have become household names in Oklahoma. Oklahoma’s Gallimore, a defensive tackle, has been mentioned as a possible NFL first-round draft pick next year, while running back Hubbard of Oklahoma State leads the nation in rushing yards.
Gallimore said he admires Hubbard, whom he has not met since they came from different sides of Canada. Gallimore is from Ottawa and Hubbard is from Sherwood Park in Alberta.
“Just from the outside looking in, (Hubbard is) another Canadian who has a dream of trying to play ball at the highest level,” Gallimore said. “There’s definitely a lot of value in that. There’s always a love seeing a guy come from the same country as you. You understand what adversity you’ve got to come through.”
Hubbard is averaging 166.6 yards rushing per game this season. During ESPN’s “College Football Final” broadcast, co-host Jesse Palmer, a fellow Candian, raved while showing Hubbard highlights. Often, “O Canada” will be playing in the background.
“Ever since I got here I can say that I was dialed in,” Hubbard said before the season started. “I came here for a reason. I didn’t move to another country just to have fun and go to college. I came here to change my life, change my family’s life.”
Asked what he means by changing his family’s life, Hubbard said: “I’ve seen my mom work hard her whole life. We struggled and stuff throughout our lives, my brothers and sisters. I didn’t come here just for me; I came here for them. They are a big part of why I came here and I just want to make them proud and to be able to take care of them at the end of the day, so that’s a part of all this.”
Gallimore said he roots not just for Hubbard but for all Canadians.
“Always. I feel like we all understand what it is to make it out of the country, then on top of that to be dominant and to be effective and to play ‘down south,’ as we call it,” Gallimore said. “I’m always rooting for my fellow Canadians, even the guys at the next level. For those of us who aren’t there yet, that’s definitely something we’re striving to be.”
Gallimore said as more Canadians expand their games, college recruiters are starting to take notice.
The success of Gallimore and Hubbard could open that bridge even wider. OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga is from Calgary and currently has a team-high 14 tackles for loss.
“As guys continue to expand their games, coaches continue to find reasons to go up to Canada (and) you definitely see a lot of great players. You’ve just got to go find them,” said Gallimore, who has a career-high three sacks this season. “For Canadians, we know we’ve always got to find ways to show we’re worth getting recruited. There’s obviously a lot of hardship in that. But again, if you have a mindset and a talent with the work ethic to go with it, there’s always going to be someone that’s looking to give you an opportunity.”
Gallimore is a role model for football players in his hometown. They reach out to the OU lineman seeking advice about how to follow his path.
“Social media is so big now, I’m able to see guys whether they’re from the same city as I am or just being from the country get that opportunity,” Gallimore said. “My process to get recruited was really tough at that time. Again, it’s just great to see guys that come from the same background, from the same country as you finding an opportunity to play.
“I hope it continues to expand. I hope it gets to the point where it literally doesn’t matter where you come from. If you can play ball, if you can play within the system … you get that opportunity.”