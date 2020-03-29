The Big 12 Conference announced that member schools will not be allowed to hold in-person workouts and meetings with student-athletes until May 31.
The news was announced on Sunday night and extends the original deadline of March 29. The changes are due to ongoing developments related to COVID-19.
While it’s unlikely that Oklahoma will hold its spring football game due to the recent developments, an official notice has not been given by the school. Immediately after the Big 12’s announcement, West Virginia canceled its spring game.
“Extending the deadline of all athletic activities necessitates the cancellation of our spring football game. We will continue to work with the Big 12 to come up with a fair and competitive plan for our athletic teams as we approach May 31,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement.
While organized, in-person team activities are not allowed, the league is allowing “virtual” group activities, including film study, limited to two hours per week. Coaches may conduct virtual film study, technical discussions, tactical sessions and non-physical activities.
Coaches can recommend written, self-directed workout plans provided they are approved in accordance with proper procedures as outlined by each institution’s appropriate sport performance, medical and/or athletic training personnel.
The workouts cannot be supervised virtually or online by university personnel.
Recruits are not allowed to be involved in any capacity in any countable activities, including virtual activities.