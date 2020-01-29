The Bedlam schools were well-represented in the Big 12 preseason baseball awards announced on Wednesday.
Oklahoma’s Cade Cavalli was named the league’s preseason pitcher of the year, while Oklahoma State’s Kaden Polcovich and Bryce Osmond were named the preseason newcomer and freshman of the year, respectively.
Baylor’s Nick Loftin was named the preseason player of the year. The honorees were selected in a vote by the league’s head coaches who could not vote for their own players.
The Sooners also placed four players on the All-Big 12 preseason team – Cavalli, senior catcher Brady Lindsly, junior left-handed pitcher Levi Prater and senior right-handed pitcher Jason Ruffcorn.
Cavalli, a junior right-hander, was 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 59 strikeouts last season. He also hit .319 with four home runs.
Polcovich moved to Stillwater following stops at Northwest Florida State and Kentucky. At the junior college in 2019, he hit .273 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI.
Osmond is a freshman right-hander from Jenks. He led the Trojans to the Class 6A state semifinals last year and went 7-1 with a 1.64 ERA and 89 strikeouts.
The Big 12 preseason poll will be announced on Thursday.