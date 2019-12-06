ARLINGTON, Texas – Defense wins championships.
Those three words have been uttered since the sport of football’s inception.
In the past two Big 12 Championship games, Oklahoma had a score-inducing defensive play which grabbed momentum in victories over TCU and Texas.
Caleb Kelly’s scoop-and-score provided OU’s first touchdown in 2017’s 41-17 win over the Horned Frogs. Last season, Tre Brown’s sack-and-safety of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger anchored the Sooners’ 39-27 victory.
In Saturday’s Big 12 championship game, Oklahoma’s defense will need to have a statement performance against Baylor for two reasons – winning a fifth consecutive Big 12 championship and keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Brendan Radley-Hiles said OU’s defense embraces that responsibility. And yes, the sophomore defensive back said, defense does win championships.
“That’s a real thing. Since I was young, I was raised by my brothers. They played defense themselves,” Radley-Hiles said. “I feel as if, growing up playing running back and playing DB, you grow up hearing things about how defense can impact games and can impact seasons. And then you actually go do it.
“That’s when it becomes real. Championships are really won on defense because you can score on defense as well.”
Oklahoma has had a 10-quarter resurgence on defense since walking into the halftime locker room of the Nov. 16 game at Baylor. Since trailing 31-10 at intermission in Waco, the Sooners’ defense has only allowed three touchdown drives and held opponents to 7-of-25 on third-down conversions. In the past four games (Iowa State, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State), OU recorded a takeaway on the opposing team’s final offensive snap.
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch isn’t looking at the first game, dissecting what happened on the four plays where Baylor gained 20-plus yards. He’s studying how personnel groups or formations fared against a particular front and call.
Grinch did recognize the Bears’ 61-6 victory over Kansas last week. It’s also gained attention of his players.
“Seeing them ring the scoreboard up against a hard-playing defense a week ago will certainly open up your eyes,” Grinch said. “And (they had) a good win against Texas. What you see is skill players that can attack you in a number of different ways, both vertically and obviously in the run game. The quarterback runs obviously add an element to it, and their ability to create the explosive in every way, whether it’s a perimeter screen, whether it’s a deep-ball shot.
“The run-pass options off of so much of what they do really thins you out defensively. You see a lot of the same as to what we saw several weeks ago. But I think they would probably think they’re a better football team three weeks later, and I certainly hope to think we are.”
Baylor coach Matt Rhule appreciates the Sooners’ defenders. He mentioned Ronnie Perkins, Neville Gallimore and Kenneth Murray by name.
“Coach Grinch is a really good defensive coordinator, they move and they stunt and they blitz and they pressure so we’ve got to get the ball to our best players and let them go make some plays,” Rhule said. “That’s when we’re at our best when we just kinda isolate some guys and get them the ball and we have to find a semblance of a run game. They are built to take away the run game and make you throw it, we threw it pretty well the first game, we just have to have some runs to go along with that.”
Faced with a 21-point halftime deficit, Grinch spoke with Jalen Hurts before the Sooners returned to the field.
“It’ll be a hell of a story,” Grinch told the OU quarterback, “if we come back and win this football game.”
Of course, everyone knows the outcome. Trailing 28-3 at one point, OU stormed back to get the win.
The message to his team was different words, same tone. They are notes that he expects them to carry against the Bears.
“Simply three-and-out, takeaways, find a way to get a stop,” Grinch said.
“You have to make sure that, the best you can, to stay steady. That message never goes away and it’s not unique to one opponent or one game.”
Linebacker Kenneth Murray said Baylor’s offense is great and showed some different looks in the opener. But, like his defensive coordinator says, everything comes down to defenders doing their job.
“it's just us focusing on us, us focusing in on executing our jobs and executing what we need to do as a defense and everything else will take care of itself,” Murray said. “So I think that's just really been a huge emphasis (that) has been put on really just these last few games, just continue to focus on your job no matter what happens going down the stretch.
“If you just do your job, that's enough.”