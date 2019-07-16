ARLINGTON, Texas — In the mix for the West Virginia starting quarterback role is Austin Kendall, who transferred from Oklahoma in January.
Kendall, who appeared in eight games for the Sooners in 2016 and 2018 while redshirting the season in between, is competing with Jack Allison, a veteran who started the Mountaineers’ bowl loss to Syracuse, and Trey Lowe III, a redshirt freshman who was a prolific passer in high school in Tennessee.
“It’s wide-open,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said Tuesday at Big 12 media days. “We went through spring practice and basically split the reps with the three guys — Jack Allison, Austin Kendall, Trey Lowe — and carried that competition into the summer and into fall camp.
“I really think with these quarterback competitions, it’s not really the coach that’s choosing them; it’s the guy that separates himself. I really feel like we’re in a position where one of the three quarterbacks is going to separate himself from the competition after a scrimmage or two in fall camp.”
The Mountaineers also are seeking a waiver for quarterback Jarret Doege, who transferred this summer after starting every game last season for Bowling Green. Doege’s older brother, Seth, was coached by Brown while the starting quarterback at Texas Tech in 2011-12.
A graduate transfer who hails from Waxhaw, North Carolina, about a 5 1/2-hour drive from Morgantown, Kendall has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
“Austin Kendall is extremely smart,” Brown said. “He sees the game very well, has great leadership skills, has a quick release and is accurate. He has some gamesmanship about him.”
Kendall was recruited by Kentucky when Brown was the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2013-14.
“(Transferring to West Virginia is) a great opportunity for me and a great situation,” Kendall told the Tulsa World in January. “Having a prior relationship with coach Brown really helped.”
OU initially kept Kendall from maintaining immediate eligibility for this season if he moved to a Big 12 school or an opponent on the Sooners’ schedule in the next two seasons, but the university quickly relented.
“I was always going to let him go to West Virginia,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said Monday. “That was no issue. ... My contention was I had a concern about a player being able to transfer and be immediately eligible the very next year in our league. I don’t think that’s healthy for the league.
“In the end, I think my personal relationship with Austin and his family, the fact that he took a chance and came out to Oklahoma when I first got there, the fact that I was kind of with him every step of the way, I think the personal side of it overtook maybe more the business side of it from my head and my views on it haven’t changed. I still don’t really agree with it, but I realize in that moment I wanted to do the best thing for the kid and I couldn’t get past the personal side of it.”