ARLINGTON, Texas — The Big 12 Conference has been dominated by Oklahoma football over the past four seasons.
Commissioner Bob Bowlsby was asked Monday morning if it was good or bad to have one school control the league. It's also happened in men’s basketball at Kansas and women’s basketball at Baylor.
“The better the competition, the better our conference is. Ideally we don’t want a situation we had two years ago where we had two (football) schools with one win (Kansas, Baylor) between them. That’s not top-to-bottom competition,” Bowlsby said during Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium.
“Lincoln Riley is a terrific coach, and Oklahoma has great tradition. They’ve got outstanding student-athletes. They are going to be good all the time. You could say the same thing about Baylor and Kansas (in basketball).”
Bowlsby pointed to the Big 12 preseason media poll, which ranked the Sooners as an overwhelming favorite to win a fifth consecutive league title.
“They’ve earned the position they are in. We’ll see how it goes,” Bowlsby said. “They have all but six first-place votes this year? Most of you think they are pretty good.”