The college football landscape is littered with second-year FBS head coaches who failed or haven’t won at expected levels.
Nebraska’s Scott Frost, Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt, Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin and UCLA’s Chip Kelly have a combined record of 34-51. Unless it beats Wisconsin or Iowa, Nebraska again — for the third consecutive season — would not be a bowl participant.
Arkansas’ Chad Morris and Florida State’s Willie Taggart recently were fired.
It’s easy to explain why Arkansas pulled the plug after only 22 games. Morris was dealt home losses by North Texas, San Jose State and Western Kentucky. In 10 games this season, the Razorbacks have scored 24 offensive touchdowns. In nine games, Oklahoma has scored 55 offensive touchdowns.
As Arkansas will have paid millions in dead money to former coaches Morris and Bret Bielema, attendance has bottomed out and fans seem to have lost hope.
While Nebraska and Tennessee strive for something better, and while Arkansas starts over yet again, Baylor is the lucky one.
The Bears are getting something special from their third-year head coach.
Since 44-year-old Matt Rhule has done it now at two schools — Temple and Baylor — and in two conferences, he has to be considered a program-building force.
After having inherited the ashes of the Art Briles program, Rhule’s rapid yet measured restoration of Baylor football is astounding.
With a Baylor team that is 9-0 overall, 6-0 in the Big 12 and positioned at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff ranking, Rhule and his fired-up fan base attempt to ruin Oklahoma’s season.
ESPN’s College GameDay show originates from Waco, Texas, promoting an ABC-televised, big-event type of game that no one during the preseason expected to be this meaningful.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades reports that 70% of the university’s student body will attend the OU-Baylor showdown, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday showdown at sold-out McLane Stadium.
It’s a classic collision of OU’s talent and Baylor’s momentum. The Bears enter with an 11-game win streak. At the FBS level of college football, only Clemson (25 in a row) and Ohio State (15) have longer win streaks.
OU was humbled at Kansas State and fortunate to escape with a victory over Iowa State, but the Sooners and their third-year coach — Lincoln Riley — are 10-point road favorites on Saturday.
From a talent standpoint, the Sooners should be 20 points better than the Bears. Compare the 247 Sports ranking of the recruiting classes: in 2017, OU was eighth nationally while Baylor was 40th; in 2018, OU was ninth while Baylor was 29th; in 2019, OU was sixth while Baylor was 36th.
The combination of veteran quarterback Charlie Brewer and a stout defense gives Baylor a chance to win and sustain Rhule’s position as the current front-runner for the Big 12 Coach of the Year trophy.
In his 26th start, Brewer won’t melt in the heat of an OU challenge.
In nine consecutive Big 12 contests, Baylor opponents have been held below the 30-point mark. In this conference, it’s a remarkable stat. During a 17-14 loss at Waco, West Virginia had only 219 total yards. Baylor’s front seven is excellent.
In its last nine regular-season conference games, the OU defense too often was jolted by big scoring totals. While Rhule’s defense has flourished, the Sooners gave up 41 points to Iowa State and 48 to K-State this season, and 56 to West Virginia, 40 to Kansas and 47 to Oklahoma State last season.
Before OU’s Kansas State trip, I bragged in print about the Sooners’ defensive improvement. Before the Iowa State game, I predicted the OU defense would rebound with something impressive.
Now with two strikes, I’m not swinging again with any prediction involving the Oklahoma defense.
The Baylor offense shouldn’t have the ability to match OU’s Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb touchdown for touchdown, but I really have no idea what we’ll see on Saturday night.
Because of a soft schedule, an unbeaten Baylor is stuck at 13th in the playoff top 25. Nonconference opponents were Stephen F. Austin, UTSA and Rice. None of Baylor’s first six Big 12 opponents was ranked, but there were three nice victories as Baylor rallied late for a two-point victory over Iowa State, then followed by winning impressively at Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
In advance of OU-Baylor, it’s a great unknown — how the Bears respond in this jump to a much more demanding level of competition.
Only 3½ years after Briles was fired, and only two years after Rhule’s first Bears lost 11 times and ranked 112th nationally in total defense, Baylor has arrived at a point at which Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit are booked for flights for Waco.
Having won in double overtime over Texas Tech and a triple overtime over TCU, Baylor may be on a magic-carpet ride to the Big 12 Championship game. Or might the Bears crumble under the weight of consecutive dates with blueblood programs?
What a great two weeks for Baylor season-ticket holders: after hosting OU, the Bears host Texas on Nov. 23.