As Oklahomans enter Month 2 of the COVID-19 experience, there are countless unanswered questions related to the viability of college football.
God bless Joe Castiglione, who for 57 minutes on Thursday attempted to answer some of those questions. However, even someone positioned as highly as the OU athletic director is unable to share detailed, bottom-line expectations on the 2020 season — or if there will be a 2020 season.
“This is way beyond anybody’s imagination,” Castiglione said during a teleconference with reporters. “I was telling somebody the other day that I feel like we are living one of those movies that we went to watch. We’re enthralled by the storyline, the cinematography, the drama and whatever emotions get invoked. Then the movie would end, and you would get up and walk out of the theater and realize it was quite a story — but it was just a movie.
“This one, we are living day to day, and we still don’t know exactly if we are a fourth of the way through it, halfway through it (or) three-fourths of the way through it.”
One absolute certainty: in most Oklahoma households, there will be a dramatic reduction in or a complete elimination of disposable income.
With those disposable dollars, football fans purchase season tickets.
From the Tulsa World’s Curtis Killman, there is this staggering report on Oklahoma unemployment: “In one month, the state unemployment rate has nearly quadrupled under the double-barrel economic blast of the COVID-19 pandemic and falling energy prices, according to unofficial numbers provided Wednesday.
“ . ... Unofficial estimates place the current state unemployment rate at a record 11.5%. The previous state record unemployment rate for one month was 8.9% in 1976, officials said.”
With regard to spending priorities, and even for the most fired-up fan of the Sooners, the OSU Cowboys of the TU Golden Hurricane, making the house payment and buying groceries would rank above the purchase of football tickets. Survival ahead of entertainment.
Even if everything looks and feels a lot better six weeks from now, there will be damage from which we all must recover. For families jolted by unemployment or furloughs, there could be a disruption in the annual purchase of football tickets.
“To this point, I’m pleased to say as of today we are a little (beyond) 70% of our donors and ticketholders renewing for (the 2020 season),” Castiglione reported. “That’s positive, but I also realize that it may be a while before we know how much or how many of the other 30% decide they can renew. We’re grateful and thankful for all of them.”
Oklahoma State’s season-ticket renewal deadline was shifted from April 1 to May 1. A revised schedule gives fans the option of making a first payment in August and a final payment in December.
A really sobering sentence in the email received from an Oklahoma State official: “There are guaranteed refunds of ticket and seat-donation payments for games for which attendance is disallowed, if that were to occur.”
Of the more chilling football-related possibilities, one is that there is no 2020 football and another is that some or all games could be played in empty stadiums. Or, to preserve distancing practices, in stadiums filled to only 30% of capacity.
During Mike Gundy’s now-infamous teleconference on Tuesday, the OSU coach said that 90% of his school’s $77 million athletics budget is derived from the Cowboy football program. That money funds the operation of the athletic department and non-revenue sports.
Such a percentage would be significant at OU or any other big football school, and that’s why Castiglione and scores of other athletic directors might be operating at unprecedented levels of uncertainty and stress.
Last season, one Tulsa-area fan purchased four OU football season tickets. The seats were positioned at the north end of Memorial Stadium and about 30 rows from the field. For each ticket, the price was $535. Add to that cost of fuel and food, and the investment is heavy.
The consistency with which OU fans have sustained their investment is reflected in a 129-game streak of home sellouts that dates to opening day 1999. It’s currently impossible to know whether the streak is extended or ends in 2020.
For even the most loyal of fans — for whom football Saturdays are the best of all days — difficult adjustments and decisions are ahead.