Finally, after 7½ months of waiting and wondering how a third consecutive high-profile transfer might function in the Lincoln Riley offense, it’s Jalen Hurts time in Oklahoma.
ABC’s cameras and the eyes of 87,000 fans will follow the football during the Houston-OU opener — a 6:30 p.m. Sunday service in Norman.
On every meaningful snap, Hurts will handle the football. His every movement will be rated by a big audience.
When ABC’s national-telecast ratings are released, the top two markets for this telecast likely are Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
At No. 3 might be the Birmingham-Tuscaloosa area, where Hurts in 2016-18 was a Crimson Tide hero who prevailed in 26 of the 28 starts he made for Alabama.
But while Hurts clearly is the headliner here, there are other storylines that ultimately and massively affect Oklahoma’s bid for a fifth consecutive Big 12 title and a fourth College Football Playoff appearance in five years.
This Houston challenge is OU’s most hotly anticipated opener since 2011, when the Sooners entered the season with the No. 1 ranking and opened with a blowout of the University of Tulsa and a 23-13 triumph at Florida State.
Your Sunday night runs to the refrigerator should be timed to coincide with commercials. You won’t want to miss a play during Houston-OU.
Literally everything that happens will be interesting.
Has the Alex Grinch offseason really resulted in measurable defensive improvement?
What about the new guys who kick and punt for the Sooners? How might they fare in the heat of the moment? Will special-teams execution be clean?
Every offensive snap is relevant because OU has four new starters on the line. Viewers get a first indication of Hurts’ ability to execute Riley’s playbook and capitalize on the presence of playmakers like Kennedy Brooks, Trey Sermon, CeeDee Lamb and Grant Calcaterra.
During an OU-produced television show last week, Hurts was interviewed. There was this beautiful quote: “I look forward to expressing myself.”
What does that mean? A fireworks show of artistry? That Hurts can be close to the Kyler Murray-Baker Mayfield level in passing-game wherewithal? That Hurts can complete 68% of his passes while also providing punch in the run game?
Even before the start of the 2018 season, Riley knew that Murray could get a touchdown on any play-call.
A question presented to Riley: “Do you already know how the Jalen Hurts offense will look? Or, through these nonconference games, will you be learning and making changes on the fly?”
“We have an idea of what it will look like in the beginning, but it will evolve,” Riley replied. “It will evolve as Jalen evolves. It will evolve as our other positions on offense do.
“It will evolve as we see how people are going to play us and what we feel like we need to do to attack them. We have an idea going into this first one, but it changes each and every year. That’s the fun in it.”
Against opponents like Florida Atlantic, UTEP, Akron and Louisiana Tech, the average margin in Oklahoma’s last five season-opening victories was 40 points. There was an unexpected stumble in 2016, however — a 10-point setback at Houston.
That’s another reason why this opener is so watchable — because it’s not Louisiana Monroe on the east sideline. It’s Houston, with Dana Holgorsen as the first-year coach and D’Eriq King returning as a dynamic quarterback weapon.
While I appreciate that OU hosts a potentially dangerous opponent, I can’t forget that in Houston’s most recent game there was a 70-14 beatdown delivered by the Army Black Knights. King was injured and didn’t play in that game. If he had been on the field, Army would have won 70-50.
As Hurts gets hydrated and coached between Sooner possessions, the Grinch defense will be on the field. The 2018 Sooner defense was the most confidence-starved unit in college football.
At the very least, Grinch seems to have restored a collective self-esteem. On that side of the program, there appears to be a high level of positive energy.
No matter what coaches and players say, if they’re feeling stressed, you can kinda sense it. I don’t detect any trepidation during recent media sessions, and Grinch’s guys know what is expected and what is at stake.
When Grinch’s guys are off the field, they’ll join the television audience and the Memorial Stadium crowd in watching Hurts operate Riley’s offense.
Before the Sunday opening kickoff — as he does before the start of any OU home game — stadium public-address voice Jim Miller announces that “it’s football time in Oklahoma!”
This opener is compelling for several reasons, but the involvement of a former Alabama starting quarterback elevates Houston-OU to a must-watch-every-play exercise. It’s Jalen Hurts time in Oklahoma.