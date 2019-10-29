Before the start of the college football game that they’ve been assigned to cover, media members typically watch various other games on television.
Last Saturday, within the press box at Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium, there was no variance in viewing choices. Before the start of Oklahoma State-Iowa State, everyone in the Iowa State press box was glued to OU-Kansas State.
At the other end of the room, several people saw an OU-Kansas State telecast that was a few seconds ahead of the one we watched. During the Kansas State flurry of points — as the Wildcats lead was extended from 24-23 to 34-23 to 48-23 — there were loud reactions from the other end.
I’d think, “Unbelievable. K-State scored again.” And then I’d see K-State score again — one day after the Tulsa World published my piece on the greatness of OU’s third-down defense.
Against the Sooners, Kansas State was 7-of-14 on conversion downs. After converting on third-and-10, the Wildcats scored to pull within 17-14. On the touchdown play, OU cornerback Parnell Motley was ejected for kicking a Wildcats blocker in the chest.
It was then that OU-Kansas State began to feel really weird. The K-State stadium energy level doubled, and a nationally significant upset had begun to take shape.
The 48-41 K-State victory sickened coach Lincoln Riley and the OU fans who were intensely invested in the possibilities of a perfect regular season, another Big 12 title and a fourth College Football Playoff appearance in five seasons.
The 2015, 2017 and 2018 Sooners entered November as one-loss teams that needed help to make the four-team CFP field.
The 2019 Sooners now are in the same condition.
As it pertains to OU’s quest for what would be its first national title since 2000, every remaining game is a potential elimination game.
The first College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed by ESPN next Tuesday at 8 p.m., during a break between the Kansas-Duke and Michigan State-Kentucky basketball games at Madison Square Garden.
To have a chance to once again be among college football’s final four, the Sooners must run the table against their four November opponents and go on to capture what would be a fifth consecutive Big 12 championship.
OU hosts Iowa State on Nov. 9, visits undefeated Baylor on Nov. 16, hosts TCU on Nov. 23 and buses to Stillwater for the Nov. 30 Bedlam showdown.
In the wake of the K-State debacle, style points are essential. While hoping for stumbles by higher-ranked, currently undefeated teams like Clemson and Penn State, OU must play beautifully and win decisively.
Whether it was in the old bowl games system or during the BCS Championship years (1999-2013) or since the College Football Playoff structure was debuted in 2014, one-loss Oklahoma teams have a history of getting favorable outcomes from postseason matchmakers.
In the ninth game of the 1975 season — in a home contest that older OU fans still recount in great detail — the Sooners were rocked 23-3 by Kansas.
Before that game, Barry Switzer was 29-0-1 as the OU head coach. After that game, OU recovered to win miraculously at Missouri, to rout No. 2-ranked Nebraska and, in the Sugar Bowl, to beat Michigan and secure a second consecutive national title.
The 1975 Sooners were certifiably great, but they needed help at the end. When No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Texas A&M lost in bowl games, OU surged to the top of the AP poll.
In 2008, OU lost to Texas. As the Big 12 champ and a 12-1 team, OU was chosen ahead of 11-1 Texas to face Florida in the BCS national title game.
That OU team was historically prolific on offense, but, ultimately, those Sooners reached the pinnacle game because the Longhorns were dealt a November defeat at Texas Tech.
In boxing, championship bouts are scheduled for 12 rounds. All others are scheduled for 10. The 11th and 12th rounds are known as “championship rounds.” And in college football, November is the 11th round.
This week’s top five in the Associated Press poll: LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State. Oklahoma is 10th.
There will be surprises and movement in November and also on Dec. 6-7, when conference championship games occur.
On Nov. 9, LSU plays at Alabama. In spite of the uncertain status of injured Crimson Tide QB Tua Taguvailoa, Alabama is an eight-point favorite.
Ohio State hosts Penn State on Nov. 23 and visits Michigan on Nov. 30.
When College Football Playoff committee members determine the matchups for the national semifinals, there could be a logjam of one-loss teams. If OU is among those with one loss, the CFP committee members will be reminded that Kansas State outscored the Sooners 41-6 during a span of 29 minutes.
Committee members will recall that Oklahoma, as a 23-point favorite, was staggered by a Wildcats team that on Sept. 28 had only 244 total yards and one touchdown in a loss at Oklahoma State.
OU athletic director Joe Castiglione is on the CFP selection committee. So is former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum.
In 1998, Slocum’s Aggies recorded an upset that had huge national implications. In the Big 12 Championship game, A&M conquered Bill Snyder’s best Kansas State team. That double-overtime loss cost K-State a shot at the national championship, and now K-State has kicked a possibly irreparable dent in the Sooners’ 2019 national-title bid.
The Sooners’ failure in Manhattan was inexplicable and shocking. The OU run game isn’t functioning as it should and the Sooners defense took 10 backward steps.
While a driven, angry Riley may drive OU to another Big 12 title, it might not be enough to once again qualify for the College Football Playoff.
This time, if there’s a lot of traffic on the line of one-loss teams to be considered, CFP committee members might decide to give the Pac-12 a shot. Maybe Oregon gets in ahead of Oklahoma. It seems a certainty that a one-loss LSU or a one-loss Alabama would be in.
During a span of five weeks in 2015, there were specifically beneficial upsets that allowed OU to ascend from 15th to fourth in the CFP rankings.
In that regard, 2019 looks just like 2015 for the Sooners.
In November, no fan base will do more national scoreboard watching than the OU fan base.