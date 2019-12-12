Having made the biggest defensive play in each of the past two Big 12 championship games, Tre Brown has become the Mr. December of OU football.
While it may already have been common knowledge within the Union and Oklahoma programs, the football world learned last weekend that Brown is among the fastest people in the sport.
With 5½ minutes remaining in the OU-Baylor rematch at AT&T Stadium, Brown combined his highest-level speed with highest-level effort to make a chase-down tackle for the ages.
With 8½ minutes left in the 2018 OU-Texas conference title game, Brown blitzed into the backfield and flattened Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger for a safety that gave OU a 32-27 lead. The Sooners eventually would prevail 39-27.
Effort like this is beyond impressive. It was breathtaking, and what the Sooners’ junior cornerback did in a seemingly hopeless moment should be remembered as one of the more striking plays in recent Sooners football history.
“We are an effort-based defense,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said, “and you got to see us make one of the key plays of the game on a great effort by Tre.”
As OU led 23-20, and with Baylor pinned at its own 5-yard line, Bears freshman quarterback Jacob Zeno connected with wide receiver Chris Platt on a perfectly executed pass play.
While in high school in Willis, Texas, Platt was a three-time state champion in the 400 meters. His speed is way above average, but he was doomed on the play because Brown’s speed is way, way above average.
Pat Fields is an OU safety and Brown’s former Union teammate. They were the defenders of record on the Platt play.
Platt made the catch in stride at the Baylor 28. Fields had an angle, but it wasn’t a great angle. He got a hand on the streaking Platt, but slipped to the turf as Platt continued downfield.
A pursuing Brown first had to sidestep the fallen Fields before shifting to a second level of acceleration. This was a straight-line race to the end zone, but Brown was able to catch the Baylor receiver and knock him down at the OU 17.
As Baylor ultimately settled for a tying field goal, Brown’s effort was worth four points. A Baylor touchdown would have forced OU to drive for a go-ahead TD. Instead, the teams took their 23-23 tie to overtime.
Union coach Kirk Fridrich watched the Big 12 telecast with his sons, Union senior linebacker Josh Fridrich and seventh-grade quarterback J.T. Fridrich.
As the Brown-Platt play developed, and while Platt still had a 3-yard lead in their potentially game-deciding footrace, J.T. Fridrich coolly expressed confidence that Brown would make the play.
“Tre’s got him,” J.T. announced to his dad and brother.
And Tre did get Platt, dragging him down at the OU 17-yard line. OU’s defense responded with a stop and forced Baylor to settle for a tying field goal. In overtime, after a Rhamondre Stevenson TD gave OU its 30-23 advantage, the Sooner defense stoned Baylor to finalize the victory and OU’s fifth consecutive conference championship.
“For so long, J.T. saw Tre on the practice field and in games,” Kirk Fridrich said. “J.T. knew about Tre’s speed. We weren’t surprised that Tre caught the guy.”
The reaction from Teddy Lehman on the OU radio broadcast: “Chris Platt has probably never in his life worried about getting caught from behind on a football field.”
OU radio sideline reporter Chris Plank described Brown’s speed tackle as having been a “big-time hustle play to maybe save the game for the Sooners.”
This was tweeted from the @soonergridiron account: “Tre Brown hit a max speed of 23.3 miles per hour on his chase down tackle against Baylor. The fastest NFL player ever tracked by NextGenStats is Tyreek Hill at 23.24 (mph) in 2016.”
As Brown’s hustle followed the heroism of defenders Parnell Motley and Nik Bonitto in must-win November situations, a tremendously improved OU defense is a significant reason why the Sooners once again are College Football Playoff participants.
In the Dec. 28 national semifinals, the top-seeded LSU Tigers face fourth-seeded OU in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, then No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson clash in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.
OU continues its quest for the program’s first national title since 2000, when Brown was a 3-year-old in Tulsa. As a Union junior, he ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash during an OU-hosted camp. He committed to the Sooners in March 2016 and signed 11 months later.
“In our (2016) state championship game against Norman North, Tre took (a short pass) about 60 or 70 yards down the sideline,” Fridrich recalls. “Most people were like, ‘Wow. We didn’t realize that OU was getting a guy with that kind of speed.’
“We’ve had some really fast guys, but as it pertains to great football speed, Tre was the fastest one we’ve had at Union.”
Brown is accustomed to performing on big stages. As a Union senior in 2016, he celebrated a state championship. In each of his three seasons at OU, Brown has gotten a trip to the College Football Playoff.
From the snap to the tackle, the Brown-Platt play lasted 10 seconds. Fridrich says it’s a 10-second video clip he’ll use when reminding his Union players of the value of effort.