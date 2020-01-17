Within the OU football universe, no one liked how the 2019 season ended.
In a College Football Playoff clash with LSU, the Sooners’ defense gave up nine touchdowns and nearly 700 total yards.
You’ve got to give LSU its due. The 2019 Tigers were historically great. Offensively, they were among the best ever in college football. Joe Burrow set records and won the Heisman Trophy by a voting margin comparable to LSU’s 63-28 scoreboard margin against Oklahoma.
For the OU defense, the Peach Bowl was an embarrassment in the moment, but this should be considered: Only 13 months earlier, against a 2018 West Virginia team that was a lot closer to average than to historically great, the Sooners gave up eight touchdowns and more than 700 yards.
I heard this question asked during a recent sports-talk radio show: Will the LSU game have a long-lasting effect on Lincoln Riley’s program? Has OU taken a step back?
The answers are no and no. Dec. 28 was an ugly date for the OU team. Not for the OU program.
Could the LSU game have an adverse effect on recruiting? Not likely. The most elite of offensive prospects will continue to view Riley as a top-of-the-line option. OU’s facilities are going to make a strong impression on any visiting recruit.
The next challenge is to sign the bigger, faster, NFL-caliber defensive athletes more commonly seen at Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State. The type of athletes who populated the 2003 OU defense.
When OU next wins a national title, the stars of that squad might currently be in the eighth or ninth grade. The LSU loss will have no bearing on their college choice, or on how they perform at the college level.
While the word “sameness” can be synonymous with “stale,” there is a positive sameness with Riley’s OU program. He’s had three final records of 12-2, three Big 12 records of 8-1, three conference titles, three College Football Playoff appearances, two Heisman Trophy recipients and one Heisman Trophy finalist.
I’m beyond confident that Spencer Rattler will execute Riley’s system at a championship level. Whether it’s a national championship level depends on the evolution of the Oklahoma defense, and there already is a victory of sorts in that regard: It appears Alex Grinch will coordinate the OU defense for a second season.
Continuity is important. When continuity involves someone like Grinch – who oversaw such a pronounced improvement – it’s doubly important.
Continuity extends beyond Grinch. In 2019, there were three new defensive assistants: Grinch, Roy Manning (cornerbacks) and Brian Odom (inside linebackers). Since the Peach Bowl, there have been no changes on Riley’s staff.
No doubt about it – the 2019 Oklahoma defense had two terrible Saturdays.
On Sept. 28, Kansas State managed only 244 total yards and 13 points in a loss at Oklahoma State. At Manhattan, Kansas, a month later, the previously unbeaten Sooners gave up 213 rushing yards and lost 48-41.
Against the Sooners on Dec. 28, LSU had more than twice as many total yards, averaged 9.4 per play and scored 42 points during a span of 20 game minutes.
While the LSU loss is a sickening memory that OU fans take into this offseason, it might be somewhat comforting to glance at the LSU-Clemson box score.
Clemson in recent years has had the best defensive culture in college football, but against that defense, Burrow and Tigers rolled for 42 points, 628 total yards and nearly 8 yards per snap.
Now that the college football season has concluded, all statistics are final. At the end of Grinch’s first Sooner season, Oklahoma was 38th nationally in total defense (356 yards allowed per game) and 16th in third-down defense. Opponents converted on 32% of their third-down plays.
In 2018, the Sooners were 114th in total defense. They allowed 454 yards per game. The 2019 average was an improvement by nearly 100 yards.
In 2018, OU was 119th on third-down defense. Opponents converted at a 46% rate.
Among defensive statistics, the yards-per-play average really is a better storyteller. In 2018, OU gave up 6.1 yards per play. In 2019, the average was 5.6. The goal in 2020: get that average below the 5-yard mark for the first time since 2015.
Grinch achieved big improvement while coaching a lot of the same players who couldn’t tackle or cover anyone in 2018. By any reasonable measure, Grinch was great as a first-year Sooner.
Time heals all wounds. The pain of the LSU game will diminish. There won’t be permanent scars.
Riley hired Grinch to be the mastermind of a process, and a process takes time. If Grinch is still on the Riley staff by the start of spring practice in March, consider it the first OU victory of 2020.