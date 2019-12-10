The top six: Alabama’s Bear Bryant, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Notre Dame’s Knute Rockne, Nebraska’s Tom Osborne, Grambling’s Eddie Robinson and OU’s Bud Wilkinson.
I have no issue with Saban being so high on the list, but I disagree with the positioning of Osborne ahead of OU’s Barry Switzer (No. 13 on the list).
Osborne’s 1973-97 Nebraska run included national championships in 1994, 1995 and 1997, along with an .836 win percentage and 13 conference titles.
In 16 seasons as the Oklahoma coach, Switzer had a winning percentage of .837, with 12 conference championships and national titles in 1974, 1975 and 1985.
On a head-to-head basis, with a 12-5 record, Switzer for the most part owned Osborne.
Switzer prevailed in eight of his first nine meetings with Osborne-coached Huskers teams. The only loss during that stretch occurred in 1978: 17-14 at Lincoln. Top-ranked and previously unbeaten OU lost six fumbles that day, including a Billy Sims fumble inside the Huskers’ 5-yard line with 3½ minutes left.
An interesting note from the 1978 OU-Nebraska showdown: for the first time since the 1971 Game of the Century, the Huskers scored fourth-quarter points against Oklahoma.
Before the 1978 loss at Nebraska, the Sooners were on course for a possible national championship. Osborne protested when Orange Bowl officials chose to pair the 1978 Huskers and Sooners for a rematch. OU rolled to a 31-10 lead and won 31-24 to cap an 11-1 season.
During the ’50s, Wilkinson drove the Sooners to three national titles and a 47-game win streak.
Within the top 29 of the ESPN list are three Oklahoma coaches: Wilkinson, Switzer and Bob Stoops (No. 29). You’ve got to scroll to No. 38 before finding Texas’ Darrell Royal. The second-most successful of the Texas coaches – Mack Brown – is at No. 59.
Other names of note on the ESPN list of the top 150 coaches: Lou Holtz at No. 23, Bob Devaney at No. 26, Dabo Swinney at No. 31, Frank Broyles at No. 40, Urban Meyer at No. 46, Jimmy Johnson at No. 49, Bill Snyder at a grossly underrated No. 55, Gary Patterson at No. 74, Howard Schnellenberger at No. 93 and Les Miles at No. 140.
Big 12 Championship
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with an University of Oklahoma flag after the Sooners 30-23 overtime win over the Baylor Bears during the Big 12 championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley lifts the Big 12 Championship trophy
while Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) and defensive lineman Marquise Overton (97) celebrate with teammates after the Sooners’ 30-23 overtime win over the Baylor Bears Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a move upfield after a catch against Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday. He set a program record with his sixth career game of at least 160 receiving yards. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Jalen Hurts (right) outruns Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch on Saturday. OU likely will make its third CFP appearance in as many years.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Bill Haisten
