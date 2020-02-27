Of the 55 wide receivers who were invited to the NFL combine in Indianapolis, 20 recorded a faster 40-yard dash time than CeeDee Lamb’s 4.50-second sprint on Thursday night.
Was it a setback? Does it hurt Lamb’s position as an expected first-round pick in the April 23-25 draft?
Nope. Not a bit.
At Oklahoma, Lamb was a member of the football team. Not the track team.
By the end of his three-season run as a Sooner, he ranked first in program history in single-game performances of at least 140 receiving yards (six of them) and first in catches that resulted in a gain of at least 40 yards (24 of them).
The four-day combine began with Thursday’s session involving wide receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks (including OU’s Jalen Hurts).
Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III are game-changing receivers. LSU’s Justin Jefferson is expected to flourish as a pro. Texas’ Devin Duvernay ran very well on Thursday.
Ruggs’ 40 time: 4.27, the fastest of the night.
This draft is extremely deep in wideout talent, so Lamb must have been energized while being interviewed by the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah (who has been scouting combine talent since 2003).
“We had so much fun studying your game – catching the ball, and (playmaking) after the catch,” Jeremiah said to Lamb, who was measured at 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds. “I believe you’re the best wide receiver in this draft.”
Four NFL Network analysts predict that Lamb will be selected in the first round. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. rates Lamb as the eighth-best player in this draft, regardless of position.
If Lamb is taken in the opening round, he joins Marquise Brown (2019), Mark Clayton (2005), Billy Brooks (1976) and Max Boydston (1955) as the only OU wide receivers to have been NFL first-round selections.
On Friday, the combine participants are running backs, offensive linemen and special-teams athletes. On Saturday, there are defensive linemen (including OU’s Neville Gallimore), edge rushers (including the University of Tulsa’s Trevis Gipson) and linebackers (including OU’s Kenneth Murray). The combine closes with Sunday’s session that involves defensive backs (including Oklahoma State’s A.J. Green).
On multiple occasions during the Thursday telecast, viewers were reminded that Lamb had a different quarterback in each of his OU seasons: Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield in 2017, Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray in 2018, and Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts in 2019.
Hurts also was in Indianapolis on Thursday. After his grad-transfer season with the Sooners, there were questions about Hurts’ viability as a next-level QB and whether he would consider training before the draft at other positions.
The NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci, a former 49ers head coach, sat down with Hurts for a pre-combine interview.
Mariucci: “Where do you rank yourself in this quarterback draft class?”
Hurts: “I think I’m one of a kind. Being able to use my athleticism in the pocket, when needed, and get freaky in the open field when I have to.”
Mariucci: “Excuse me. Get freaky?”
Hurts: “Get freaky. It’s like the ‘it’ factor.”
Mariucci: “You’re only going to work as a quarterback at the combine, right?”
Hurts: “I’m a quarterback.”
Mariucci: “You’ve lined up as a receiver before.”
Hurts: “I’m a quarterback.”
While Hurts certainly didn’t command first-round consideration, and while LSU’s Joe Burrow and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa remain by far the most highly regarded of this draft’s quarterbacks, the former Sooner had a mostly solid Thursday.
As receivers ran deep post corner routes, Hurts was a clean 3-for-3 on passes that traveled about 55 yards and were caught near the sideline.
“(With) the way Jalen worked out today and the way he’s throwing it,” Jeremiah told the NFL Network audience, “there’s a lot to work with.”
During private workouts and interview, Hurts still has nearly two months to improve his draft status. The range of speculation starts at the third round and extends to the fifth or even sixth round.
OU’s Pro Day event is scheduled for March 11, but Lamb probably won’t work out that day. He seems solidified as a first-round commodity.
Among the more entertaining combine exercises is the gauntlet drill, during which a wide receiver races from one sideline to the other, catching rapid-fire passes thrown from his right, and then his left, and then his right, and so on.
The gauntlet drill is a tremendous indicator of hand-eye wherewithal. During his gauntlet experience, Lamb was fluid and flawless.
Lamb was OU’s best player in 2019, so it’s really not a reach to believe that Jeremiah might be correct – that Lamb could be the top wide receiver in a 2020 draft loaded with really good ones.