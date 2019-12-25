The College Football Playoff semifinals are scheduled for Saturday: OU-LSU in Atlanta, Ohio State-Clemson in Glendale, Arizona.
Clemson takes a 28-game win streak into the weekend.
Because of Dabo Swinney’s history of big-game success, because of Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and because the Tigers have the best defensive culture in college football, I’m picking Clemson to repeat as the national champion.
If it happens, Clemson would take a 30-game win streak into the 2020 season. It would become a legitimate discussion topic – whether Clemson might actually be a threat to break OU’s record of 47 consecutive wins.
Oklahoma sports history is replete with fantastic streaks and achievement.
For the Jenks football program, there was a run of six consecutive state championships. The Booker T. Washington boys’ basketball program has 16 state titles. In eight-man football, there was a 93-game win streak in Shattuck and a 90-game streak in Morrison.
In 1987, Robin Ventura had a 58-game hit streak. In 1988, Barry Sanders rushed for 2,850 yards. At the time of his 1989 retirement from the Seattle Seahawks, Steve Largent was the NFL’s career leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.
There were Olympic gold medals for Jim Thorpe, Wayman Tisdale, Shannon Miller, Kenny Monday and John Smith.
In 2000, Okmulgee native Bill Self coached the University of Tulsa basketball program to within five points of what would have been a Final Four appearance.
Think about that. A few months before the 2000 OU football team captured the school’s seventh national title, TU nearly crashed the Final Four. The truth is, the Golden Hurricane was upset by North Carolina in the regional final. Tulsa had the better team.
I could fill several pages with lists of the greatest Oklahoma sports feats, but the most holy of them all remains the University of Oklahoma’s 47-game win streak in football.
OU has stacks of championships and Heismans, but it was Bud Wilkinson’s 47-game streak that positioned the Sooners at the top of college football.
It’s a record that always felt untouchable, and for 62 years no other football program has come close. In 1969-71, Toledo won 35 in a row. In 2000-03, the Miami Hurricanes had a 34-game streak. Texas had a 30-game streak in 1968-70.
In 150 years of college football, there have been 15 win streaks of at least 28 games. Oklahoma has three such streaks: Wilkinson’s 47- and 31-game streaks, along with Barry Switzer’s 28-game streak in 1973-75.
OU’s 47-game streak began with a 1953 victory over Texas and ended with an infamous home loss to Notre Dame – 7-0 on Nov. 16, 1957. Within that streak were national titles in 1955 and 1956.
Before Lawrence advances to the NFL – likely as the top pick overall in the 2021 draft – he’s obligated to play one more season of college football.
In their second game next season, the Tigers play at Notre Dame. Clemson will be favored. As Florida State starts over yet again with a new coach, Clemson won’t encounter great resistance in the ACC.
With Lawrence back for one more season, Clemson should be as formidable in 2020 as it was in 2018 and as it’s been in 2019. If the Tigers wind up 15-0 this season and again next season, they would roll into 2021 with a 45-game streak.
The 2021 Tigers open with home dates against South Carolina State, Wyoming and UConn. If Swinney and Clemson are destined to break the Oklahoma record, it would happen against a UConn program that this season was 2-10 and outscored by 259 points.
The more immediate challenge is Saturday’s clash with Ohio State, but Clemson is the most complete and battle-tested team in this playoff.
During its 28-game win streak, the average final score has been 45-12. During its streak, Clemson is plus-132 on touchdowns scored and plus-62 on sacks.
Clemson handles the Buckeyes this weekend and, on Jan. 13, defeats OU or LSU for the national title.
In 2020, Clemson resumes its pursuit of the OU standard.