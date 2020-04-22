...HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA
TODAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* A PORTION OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
COUNTIES...CRAIG...CREEK...MAYES...NOWATA...OSAGE...PAWNEE...
ROGERS...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK.
* UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING
* ONE-HALF TO ONE AND A HALF INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN
ACROSS THE WATCH AREA THROUGH EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. ANOTHER ONE
-HALF TO ONE INCH RAIN POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING. THIS COULD
LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
&&
Weather Alert
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ROGERS...SOUTHEASTERN CREEK...
NORTHWESTERN MAYES...NORTHWESTERN WAGONER...NORTHERN OKMULGEE AND
TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT...
AT 624 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE
EXTENDING FROM 2 MILES NORTHEAST OF COLLINSVILLE TO NEAR TULSA
INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TO NEAR SAPULPA TO 5 MILES SOUTHEAST OF SLICK.
MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH.
DIME TO PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE
POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS.
LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE...
TULSA... BROKEN ARROW...
SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE...
OKMULGEE... OWASSO...
BIXBY... SAPULPA...
JENKS... GLENPOOL...
COWETA... CATOOSA...
COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS...
CHELSEA... INOLA...
KIEFER... BEGGS...
MOUNDS... OOLOGAH...
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 210 AND 266.
1 of 2
Redshirt freshman QB Spencer Rattler and the OU offense were unable to get spring-practice work because of the coronavirus disruption. ALONZO ADAMS/for the Tulsa World
As Lincoln Riley contends with the most unique set of circumstances in football history, he and the Sooners lost tons of team reps at a time when Riley personally has his least experienced quarterback group in eight years.
Riley’s career-changing lineage: he coached a record-setting East Carolina QB (Shane Carden), an OU Heisman Trophy winner (Baker Mayfield), an additional OU Heisman winner (Kyler Murray) and an OU Heisman runner-up (Jalen Hurts).
Today, Riley’s primary Oklahoma quarterbacks are Tanner Mordecai, a third-year sophomore from Waco, Texas; and nationally renowned Spencer Rattler, a redshirt freshman from Phoenix.
Last season, Mordecai was Hurts’ redshirt freshman backup, while Rattler was the true-freshman leader of the scout team.
It was Rattler who got garbage-time snaps during the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to LSU. He is expected to be the starter this season, but there will be a Rattler-Mordecai duel during preseason camp.
At Alabama, Hurts made 28 starts. After switching to the dramatically different OU offensive culture, he took a crash course in Riley’s language and methods.
In a weird sense, Riley suggests, OU currently might be better suited to manage the coronavirus disruption than it would have been with Hurts as a Sooner newcomer and with Mordecai and Rattler as extremely inexperienced backups.
Why? Because Mordecai and Rattler now have a deep comprehension of what Riley wants and doesn’t want.
What these quarterbacks lack is real experience. While Hurts was a grown-man presence in the OU program, and a winner in 26 of those 28 Alabama starts, neither Rattler nor Mordecai has been responsible for the execution that decides the outcome of a game.
Until health officials and University of Oklahoma leadership approve the return to Norman of Sooner athletes, Riley’s interaction with his quarterbacks is limited to frequent video conferencing.
“They have taken a serious amount of reps here already,” Riley said of Mordecai and Rattler. “I wasn’t going to be able to increase their game reps this spring, anyway.
“These guys have had quite a few (practice snaps at OU). They’ve got a good understanding of what we’re doing, and what they can be doing on their own to continue to improve.”
When the 2011 East Carolina football season ended, so too did the career of outstanding quarterback Dominique Davis. As the Pirates’ offensive coordinator, Riley’s 2012 offseason resembled his 2020 offseason.
At East Carolina in 2012, he had an unproven QB — Shane Carden, a third-year sophomore who had been a scout-team star. Carden had been brilliant on the Wednesday practice field, but he hadn’t felt the heat of Saturday pressure.
By the third game of the 2012 season, and extending through the 2013 and 2014 seasons, Carden was Riley’s starter and became the Pirates’ all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.
In 2015, as Oklahoma’s new coordinator, Riley inherited Mayfield. While Mayfield was new in the starter’s role for the Sooners, he had made seven starts at Texas Tech in 2013.
After Riley was promoted to head coach, he had Heisman Trophy-winning QBs in 2017 (Mayfield) and 2018 (Murray). With starting experience at Texas A&M, Murray was in Riley’s system for two seasons before he succeeded Mayfield as QB1.
During each of the previous two Aprils, the Riley routine included an OU spring football game and a trip to the NFL draft, where he would watch Mayfield become the first pick overall in 2018 and Murray become the first pick last season.
Riley’s 2020 plan was to preside over another spring game and then travel to Las Vegas, which would have been the site of this year’s draft. Coronavirus precautions resulted in a cancellation of OU’s spring finale and the Vegas draft party, but the selection of players is occurring as scheduled.
OU will be represented by a third consecutive drafted quarterback. From his Norman home, Riley will watch and celebrate when CeeDee Lamb is a first-round selection Thursday and when Hurts’ name is called (likely during the second or third round on Friday).
After Hurts is picked, OU joins Miami (Fla.), Maryland, UCLA and Stanford as the only major-college programs with a quarterback selected in three consecutive NFL drafts.
And after all of that, Riley resumes his quest to win another Big 12 championship. He does it without the knowledge of start dates for a preseason camp or the actual season, and while not having a veteran starting quarterback for the first time since 2012.
A look back: Jalen Hurts makes himself known at the 2019 Red-White Game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
2019 OU spring football game
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
Video: Eric Bailey and Guerin Emig break down Bedlam
Bill joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to having become a sports columnist in 2016, he was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397