During the news conference that followed OU’s 52-14 annihilation of West Virginia, I asked Alex Grinch about a play made by backup Marcus Stripling.
Because the Sooners had a comfortable lead at the time, and because Jalen Hurts would achieve a 16-of-17 afternoon on passing the football, the Stripling moment won’t make the cut on the season-in-review video.
A first-year freshman from Houston, Stripling sprinted about 25 yards in pursuit of scrambling Mountaineer QB Austin Kendall. Stripling delivered a shot to the back and caused the ball to squirt out of bounds.
OU was destined to prevail easily, with or without the Stripling play, but there might come a time when comparably fanatical effort might actually win a game for Oklahoma.
When Grinch replied to my question about the importance of extra effort, Oklahoma’s rising-star defensive coordinator made reference to his favorite topic: turnovers. Defensive takeaways.
Through seven games, the unbeaten Sooners have a turnover margin of zero. OU has committed six turnovers offensively while getting six takeaways defensively.
In none of OU’s last three games — victories over Kansas, Texas and West Virginia — was there a takeaway.
“Alarming,” says Grinch, who wasn’t here a year ago, where there was actual justification for alarm.
When the Sooners were 114th nationally in total defense and 119th in third-down defense.
In advance of Saturday’s challenge at Kansas State, OU’s defensive improvement hasn’t been just good. It’s been historically good.
In 1998, the OU offense was dismal. There was 43% passing, and no Sooner totaled more than 14 receptions.
In 1999, with Bob Stoops as the new head coach and Mike Leach as the new offensive coordinator, the Sooner offense was dynamic. Josh Heupel completed 62% of his passes. Nine different Sooners had more than 14 receptions.
Grinch’s first-year impact resembles Leach’s in ’99.
With many of the same players who routinely missed tackles and blew coverages last year, the Sooners currently are 28th nationally in total defense and seventh in third-down defense.
Even without injured linebacker Caleb Kelly and injured cornerback Tre Norwood, OU allows 128 fewer yards per game than it did last season.
The road to glory, however, is paved by third-down defense.
The Sooners’ improvement on total yards allowed is striking, but what they’ve done on third-down plays provides real validation that this defense is for real.
Opponents last season converted on 46.4% of their third-down plays against the Sooners. At the seven-game mark this season, opponents have converted on only 27.8 percent (27-of-97).
Takeaways can flip field position and demoralize the opposition, but they’re not absolutely necessary for a consistently solid defense that forces punts. Through seven games, OU opponents have punted 44 times. Through the first seven games last season, there were 34 punts.
Eight of the last 10 national champions ranked no worse than 14th nationally in third-down defense.
Until OU starts to get a bunch of takeaways, there will be a familiar theme during each postgame media session. Lincoln Riley, Grinch, Kenneth Murray and others will continue to mention or complain about the lack of takeaways, but they’ll be doing so after another victory — provided the Sooner defense remains so effective on third down.