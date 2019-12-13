Fans of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won’t like this at all.
The CBS telecast of Sunday’s clash of Mayfield’s Cleveland Browns and Murray’s Arizona Cardinals will not be presented in the Tulsa or Oklahoma City market.
Denver-Kansas City, scheduled for a noon kickoff, is carried by CBS affiliates KOTV-6 (Tulsa) and KWTV-9 (OKC). It’s the only NFL game for each station this week.
On Sunday afternoons, CBS and Fox rotate on doubleheaders. Last week, CBS had a Sunday doubleheader. This week, Fox has the doubleheader. At 3:25 p.m. Sunday, on Tulsa’s Fox 23 (KOKI-1005), the Los Angeles Rams visit Dallas.
For those viewers who have access to all NFL telecasts, or choose to find a sports bar with multiple televisions and options, the Cleveland-Arizona game is a compelling event because of the involvement of Mayfield (the first pick in the 2018 NFL draft) and Murray (the top pick this year).
Otherwise, Cleveland-Arizona doesn’t resonate nationally as being a hot game. While the Browns (6-7) have prevailed in four of their last five games, they’ve been underachievers because of myriad controversies and because Mayfield hasn’t played as well as he did as a 2018 rookie.
In the AFC North, Cleveland trails Baltimore by 5½ games. Every remaining game is a must-win exercise for a Browns team scrambling for a wild-card playoff berth.
Meanwhile, in spite of a fairly nice rookie season for Murray, the talent-starved Cardinals (3-9-1) are saddled with a six-game losing streak. Murray won’t fully flourish until his coach – former Texas Tech head man Kliff Kingsbury – executes an upgrade of the Arizona offensive line.
In spite of being among the more mobile and fastest quarterbacks ever, Murray has been sacked a ridiculous 46 times. Dallas’ Dak Prescott has been sacked only 18 times. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes has been sacked only 13 times.
Still, because Cleveland-Arizona is the next chapter of one of the more improbable stories in college football history and a reunion of the previous two Heisman Trophy recipients, Mayfield vs. Murray is noteworthy.
“I remember I was eating dinner with my family when (Murray) won the Heisman last year, and just how excited I was for him,” Mayfield told Cleveland media members this week. “He deserves all of that, and it is going to be really fun to play against him.”
NFL scheduling dictates that within each season, a division’s four teams are matched with the four teams from one division in the opposite conference. Arizona is a member of the NFC West. Cleveland is in the AFC North. This season, NFC West and AFC North teams are matched.
That’s how you get a Murray-Mayfield match. If these quarterbacks stay with their current squads, they won’t meet again until 2023 in Cleveland.
Mayfield was the Texas Tech transfer who in 2015-17 drove Oklahoma to three Big 12 titles and a pair of College Football Playoff appearances. In the process, he became one of the more popular figures in OU football history.
This weekend, OU’s Jalen Hurts is in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Two years ago this week, Mayfield won the Heisman over Stanford’s Bryce Love and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson.
Murray was the Texas A&M transfer and Mayfield’s successor as OU’s starting quarterback. As a dual-threat wizard who last season rushed for 1,001 yards while completing 69% of his passes for more than 300 yards per game, Murray carried the Sooners to the Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance.
One year ago this week, Murray won the Heisman over Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins.
As Arizona was dealt a three-point loss to San Francisco, a three-point loss to Tampa Bay and a six-point loss at Pittsburgh, the Cardinals actually are more competitive than their record would indicate.
Murray’s favorite receiver is 36-year-old Larry Fitzgerald. Murray’s supporting cast isn’t nearly as talented as Mayfield’s, but at least in Arizona everyone seems focused on the business of football.
Expectations were unreasonably high in Cleveland, but the Browns seemed cool with it. There seemed to have been a collective belief that they were rock stars, destined for a deep run in the postseason. Instead, they were 2-6 at midseason and they are the third-most penalized team in the league.
In five seasons with the New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. had 46 touchdown receptions. In his first season with the Browns, he was expected to become Mayfield’s most frequent big-play target. Instead, Beckham has a 13-game total of two TD catches.
Twenty-eight NFL quarterbacks have attempted at least 280 passes this season. Among them, Mayfield has the worst completion percentage at .592. He’s thrown more interceptions (16) than touchdown passes (15).
Mayfield Mania compelled a Tulsa radio station — The Buzz 1430 — make Browns broadcasts a significant part of its profile. The station has a three-year contract to carry all Browns game broadcasts, along with the pregame show, the postgame show and related programming during the week.
The Sooner football brand gets maximum benefits when OU quarterbacks are seated on the front row for the Heisman ceremony or get their name called first by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the draft.
In that regard, this weekend is huge for the OU program — with Hurts representing in New York on Saturday, and with Mayfield and Murray dueling on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.