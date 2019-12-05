An apparently superstitious Baylor coach Matt Rhule made sure this week that his Bears were booked to stay at the program’s favorite hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, and that the team would share a meal at the program’s favorite food joint — a Hard Eight Pit BBQ restaurant.
Members of the Tulsa World sports staff have sampled Hard Eight barbecue. It’s on a championship level.
It’s been proven that the Oklahoma football program is on a championship level, but what about Baylor?
When the Bears and Sooners clash Saturday in the Big 12 championship football game at AT&T Stadium, we’ll find out whether Baylor is having a really nice season or an unforgettable season.
My expectation — a 41-28 OU victory — is based on this: If you compare OU’s 50 best players to Baylor’s 50 best, the Sooners’ supporting cast has a few more potentially game-changing athletes. Coach Lincoln Riley’s roster is built for this.
CeeDee Lamb is built for this, but OU’s best player was not a participant when the Sooners and Baylor met on Nov. 16 in Waco, Texas. The junior wide receiver participated in pregame drills but, for health reasons, did not play.
With a victory Saturday in Arlington, Texas, the Sooners would celebrate their fifth consecutive conference title and fortify their quest for a return to the College Football Playoff.
On the bubble of the CFB bracket, the most prominent teams are Utah at No. 5 in the rankings, OU at No. 6 and Baylor at No. 7. For Baylor, Saturday’s stakes essentially are the same as they are for OU.
On Friday night, Baylor and OU people will be glued to televised coverage of the Pac-12 championship game pitting Utah against Oregon.
For the Big 12 winner, there should be a clear path to the playoff if there is an Oregon conquest of Utah, combined with an LSU win over Georgia on Saturday in the SEC championship game. If Utah wins, the Sooners will hold their breath until the CFP semifinal pairings are announced at 2 p.m. Sunday (on ESPN).
Having become the first Power Five program to record an 11-win season only two years after having endured an 11-loss season, Baylor is the best of OU’s three opponents in this rebooted version of the Big 12 title game.
In 2017, OU bashed TCU during the regular season and in the Big 12 championship.
Against Texas in 2018, OU had an insurmountable advantage with quarterback Kyler Murray. In his final game before winning the Heisman Trophy, Murray torched the Longhorns’ defense for 418 total yards.
This Oklahoma-Baylor rematch occurs only 21 days after OU recorded an epic 34-31 road win over the Bears. In the greatest comeback in program history, the Sooners rallied from a 28-3 deficit and dealt the Bears their only loss of the season.
Each team has stars and experienced, poised QBs, with the seemingly unflappable Jalen Hurts leading the Sooners and the relentlessly steady Charlie Brewer getting his 29th start for the Bears.
It has become the OU formula — grinding out lengthy possessions with the Hurts-Kennedy Brooks run game — but I sense that Lamb will be the X-factor on Saturday. By his standards, his two most recent stat lines were quiet: In Bedlam, there were four catches for 36 yards; against TCU, two catches for 16 yards.
This Big 12 game is played on a fast track. An impact performance from Lamb would result in numbers comparable to those he had against Texas (10 receptions for 171 yards and three TDs) and Iowa State (eight for 167 and two TDs).
In what could be the penultimate game of his college career, the NFL draft-eligible Lamb should make a dazzling difference against Baylor.
The Bears were unbeaten and ranked 13th on Nov. 16, and still there was the feel that they might not have had OU’s full attention before kickoff. By the 11-minute mark of the second quarter, as an inactive Lamb watched from the sideline, OU trailed by 25 points.
Baylor isn’t sneaking up on anybody now. From OU, A-plus effort and Lamb’s big plays are required to vanquish Baylor and sustain playoff hopes.
While hoping for favorable outcomes from other games in other leagues, the Sooners will remain the kings of the Big 12.