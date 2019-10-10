Oklahoma and Texas each arrive at the Cotton Bowl with tremendously accurate passing quarterbacks, so what really matters most is whether the Sooners can win the run-game battle against the Longhorns.
In the OU-Texas series, several championship-level Sooners teams have dominated in the more physical aspect of the game: defensively, limiting the Texas running backs to modest numbers; and offensively, staggering the Longhorns with big yardage totals.
“It’s won or lost in that area,” said Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, who because of injuries has played a shell game with his starters.
For Saturday’s 11 a.m., Fox-televised OU-Texas game, Bedenbaugh sends a patchwork group of five onto the Cotton Bowl grass.
While center Creed Humphrey has been a consistently available anchor, Bedenbaugh has shuffled personnel at each of the guard and tackle positions. Through five games, Bedenbaugh has used five different starting-five combinations.
Even with those unfortunate circumstances, OU is No. 4 nationally in rush yards at 288 per game.
While considering Oklahoma’s fragile state on the offensive line, I’m expecting a 38-33 Sooner victory because OU has more run-game playmakers. The type of playmakers who can move the chains — or break free for a touchdown — even when the blocking isn’t perfect.
While Texas has played against better opposition, this statistic is telling: On 22 run plays this season, OU had a gain of at least 20 yards. In five games, Texas has only three 20-yard runs.
Let’s say OU’s Jalen Hurts and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger do what they typically do. Hurts is a 75% passer. Ehlinger completes 69% of his attempts and passed for 409 yards against LSU.
On 282 attempts, Hurts and Ehlinger have thrown for 31 touchdowns while having been intercepted only four times.
If both QBs are on point with their throws, then the run-game factor becomes even more prominent.
The primary Texas ball-carriers are Keaontay Ingram, the No. 1 running back who sustained an apparently minor injury at West Virginia last week; Ehlinger, who provides critically important run yards; and Roschon Johnson, the backup running back who until a few weeks ago was a backup QB.
The Johnson position switch was the result of August injuries that greatly diminished Texas’ backfield depth.
From Ingram, Ehlinger and Johnson, Texas has gotten a collective 4.8 yards per rush attempt and seven rushing TDs.
From Hurts and running backs Trey Sermon, Rhamondre Stevenson and Kennedy Brooks, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley has gotten a collective 8.8 yards per rush attempt and 17 rushing TDs.
Big advantage for OU.
“A lot of guys that will deliver when it's their turn," Riley says of his backfield weapons.
The 235-pound Stevenson scored on a 61-yard dash at Kansas last week. A year ago, the Las Vegas native rushed for 270 yards and three touchdowns as his junior-college team — the Cerritos Falcons — celebrated a homecoming rout of San Diego Mesa.
On Saturday, Stevenson gets meaningful carries before a Dallas crowd of more than 90,000. He might be on the brink of stardom.
“So many of (OU’s) big plays in the throw game come off of play-action because you have to commit yourself to stopping the run,” Texas coach Tom Herman said. “They’ve traditionally been so good up front, (with) great tailbacks and a great scheme. We’re still trying to figure out how to even attempt to stop it.”
Texas has a history of being overwhelmed by the Sooners run game.
In 1973-75 — Barry Switzer’s first three seasons as the OU head man — the Sooners were 3-0 against Texas and outgained the Longhorns by an average of 104 rushing yards.
In 1985-88 — Switzer’s final four seasons at Oklahoma — the run-game difference was off the charts. In four Sooners wins, OU averaged 338 rushing yards and 5.5 per attempt while running for 14 TDs. Texas in those games averaged 63 rushing yards and 2.0 per attempt. On 128 rush attempts overall, the Longhorns didn’t score a touchdown.
The 2019 Longhorns are Texas’ best team in 10 years. The Longhorns are 36th nationally against the run and give up only 3.5 yards per attempt, but Saturday they’re challenged by Hurts, Sermon, Stevenson and Brooks.
Remember: 22 big-play runs for the Sooners so far, compared to only three for Texas.
Run-game superiority provides the winning difference for the Sooners.