NORMAN — At a high point of the improbability scale, you’ll find the 2015-19 story of Oklahoma’s Transfer Triplets.
Baker Mayfield transferred to OU from Texas Tech, drove the Sooners to a pair of College Football Playoff appearances, won the Heisman Trophy and became the first player selected in the NFL draft.
Kyler Murray transferred to OU from Texas A&M, drove the Sooners to the playoff, won the Heisman Trophy and became the first player selected in the NFL draft.
Yet another transfer — former Alabama star Jalen Hurts — brought his talent and leadership qualities to Lincoln Riley’s roster, and Hurts’ results have looked like Mayfield and Murray’s.
In his final Owen Field performance Saturday night, Hurts achieved a cool distinction against TCU, joining Jack Mildren and Murray as OU’s only single-season 1,000-yard-rushing quarterbacks.
Otherwise, Hurts won’t remember this one too fondly.
After having blown most of a three-touchdown lead, the Sooners held on for a 28-24 victory that probably didn’t dazzle the College Football Playoff selection committee.
CFP decision-makers might notice the OU defense limited TCU to 204 total yards, but only after they notice OU had a 21-0 first-half lead. When it was 21-0, the overall yardage totals amounted to 199 for OU and minus-3 for TCU.
From that one-sided start, the Sooners had to fight their guts out to survive TCU’s late surge.
With 1:41 remaining in a fourth consecutive OU game rife with high drama, TCU faced fourth-and-6 from the Sooners 40-yard line. Quarterback Max Duggan’s pass was intercepted by nickel back Brendan Radley-Hiles at the OU 32.
A week earlier, OU’s historic comeback at Baylor was finalized when linebacker Nik Bonitto got a late interception.
Because OU and East Carolina quarterbacks have flourished in the Riley system, it made sense that Hurts would succeed as a Sooner. There was no universal expectation, however, that from Hurts there would be 73% passing and a 402-yard average on total offense.
In the big picture of the 2019 season, Hurts has been great for an OU team that, at 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the conference, has secured a third consecutive berth in the Big 12 championship game (Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas).
Within the smaller picture of the TCU game, Hurts on senior night had an interception returned 98 yards for a touchdown, lost a fourth-quarter fumble at the TCU 7 and did not complete 73% of his passes.
Hurts is defined as a winner. As a starting QB at Bama and OU, he is 36-3.
By the standards established since 2015, however, this TCU contest was not a classic example of OU quarterback play.
Hurts ran 28 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns, but the passing game never consistently clicked. He was 11-of-21 passing for 145 yards. As weather conditions were not a factor, the completion percentage was his worst of the season. The passing-yardage total was his lowest by 83 yards.
While Gary Patterson’s 5-6 Horned Frogs now have five losses of no more than seven points, this Oklahoma squad has a clear path to what would be only the second 13-win finish in program history.
The 2000 Sooners were 13-0 and among the more popular of all OU teams. During that perfect season, there were unforgettable games. At the end, there was the stunning dominance of favored Florida State and the national championship.
Remaining on the 2019 schedule are next week’s Bedlam road challenge against a surging Oklahoma State team, the Big 12 finale at AT&T Stadium and at least one postseason game.
It still seems more likely the Sooners will be Sugar Bowl participants than College Football Playoff participants, but OU did get some help Saturday when Ohio State defeated Penn State and Arizona State upset Oregon.
As one-loss teams, Penn State and Oregon were No. 8 and No. 6, respectively, in the current CFP rankings. OU was at No. 9.
Now, as Penn State and Arizona State are bumped to two-loss oblivion, the Sooners have less debris through which they must roll to reach the CFP for the fourth time in five years — and for Hurts to be a CFP participant for the fourth time in his four years of college football.
How might a 13-1 Sooners team be remembered if there isn’t a College Football Playoff appearance?
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is on course to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Hurts has been on course to finish second. If you’re in a room with Sooners who were No. 2 in the Heisman voting, you’re with impressive people like offensive lineman Kurt Burris (1954), halfback Greg Pruitt (1972), halfback Billy Sims (1979), quarterback Josh Heupel (2000) and running back Adrian Peterson (2004).
Hurts has played for the final time in Norman, but he will play once more on Oklahoma soil — in Bedlam at Stillwater.
His contribution to Alabama and OU football will be celebrated, but at Baylor he lost two fumbles and against TCU on Saturday he committed two turnovers that made the fourth quarter much more stressful for the Sooners than it should have been.
Bedlam would be a fine time to take care of the football.