Even if no one was surprised by Lincoln Riley’s choice, Monday still was fascinating as the Oklahoma coach beat his Oklahoma State and University of Tulsa counterparts in the race to publicly identify a starting quarterback.
While Mike Gundy says he’ll probably play two QBs in Oklahoma State’s non-conference games, and Philip Montgomery discusses TU’s Zach Smith-Seth Boomer competition as though it’s a 50-50 exercise, OU announced Monday that Riley will start Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts ahead of redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and first-year freshman Spencer Rattler.
Of course, Hurts is the starter. His credentials command that assignment. He won in 26 of his 28 starts for Alabama coach Nick Saban.
Ninety minutes before the Riley decision was announced, the Associated Press preseason poll was unveiled. The predictable top four: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and OU.
Less than a year after Texas lost at Maryland, the Longhorns are 10th in the preseason poll and are more interesting in August than they’ve been at any point since Colt McCoy was their quarterback.
Texas junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger is pictured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s college football preview. He’s the first Texas QB to get an SI cover since McCoy in 2008.
As Texas hopes to close a mostly bad football decade with something special, Ehlinger bears as much pressure as anyone in football.
In 2016, 247 Sports rated Hurts the best of all Texas senior high school quarterback prospects.
In 2017, 247 Sports rated Sam Ehlinger the best of all Texas senior high school quarterback prospects.
There’s your storyline Oct. 12: Can Hurts, as Riley’s third consecutive transfer quarterback who had been an elite Texas high school athlete, break the hearts of Ehlinger and Tom Herman?
The storyline is beyond familiar. It’s exactly comparable to the 2018 dynamic, when OU’s Kyler Murray got his only regular-season date with Texas. The Longhorns prevailed in the Cotton Bowl. Murray and the Sooners won in the more-important rematch for the Big 12 title and a ticket to the College Football Playoff.
By Oct. 12, will Texas be damaged goods? Before OU-Texas, the Longhorns host LSU and Oklahoma State.
Ehlinger is the preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year. Hurts is the preseason Big 12 newcomer of the year.
If the Longhorns and Sooners both are 5-0 when they clash in Dallas, there will be a new Red River record for ticket pricing on the secondary market.
Also on Monday, SportsBetting.ag released its revised national-championship and Heisman Trophy odds. Defending champion Clemson is the favorite at 2-to-1, followed by Alabama at 3-to-1 and Georgia at 8-to-1.
Tied at the No. 4 position — at 10-to-1 — are Oklahoma and Michigan. Texas enters Herman’s third season at 20-to-1 on the national board.
In spite of OU’s defensive question marks, Riley’s offensive acumen and personnel results in the Sooners’ reasonable positioning at 10-to-1.
Almost immediately after Monday’s Hurts announcement, a friend asked whether Rattler — a five-star newcomer at quarterback — might become disgruntled and impatient, or be bothered if he’s asked to quarterback the scout team.
I can’t believe it’s even a possibility. Riley established a deep-rooted relationship while recruiting the Phoenix passer, and Rattler surely understands why his head coach would choose a tested senior for September battles with Houston and UCLA, and the Big 12 schedule that follows.
In 2014, Baker Mayfield was the scout-team QB and is said to have executed that assignment in a fantastic manner. In a scout-team role, Rattler would get tons of meaningful practice reps and his football IQ would blossom.
By the start of the 2020 spring practice period, Rattler would be an older, bigger, stronger and smarter quarterback.
Until then, as was expected since the moment the former Crimson Tide QB decided to become a Sooner, Hurts occupies the driver’s seat in the OU football machine.
He’ll get five chances to master Riley’s offense before the Hurts-Ehlinger spectacle happens in Dallas.