As Oklahoma gets ready for a third consecutive night game – this one against TCU on Saturday in Norman – there were three talking points on Monday.
Whether the conversation involved media members in Norman or football fans in a downtown Tulsa office building, OU-related discussion topics included the phenomenal comeback at Baylor, the Sooners’ position in the College Football Playoff picture, and Jalen Hurts’ position in Heisman Trophy speculation.
If resilience and leadership are considered by Heisman voters, Hurts’ candidacy should have been strengthened by his 411-yard performance in Waco, Texas. He overcame three turnovers, and OU was able to rally from a 25-point deficit and beat the Bears 34-31, because Hurts is a 38-start veteran who didn’t panic when the Sooners trailed 28-3.
At Waco, Hurts had a Heisman moment that lasted three hours and 26 minutes, but OU got game-changing contributions from a variety of sources.
“Everybody’s getting a dang game ball,” Lincoln Riley told his players in the postgame locker room.
Before any of the playoff or Heisman stuff gets sorted out, though, there is something that should be noted. It’s a program achievement that at most schools would be celebrated, but not so much at OU because it’s typical.
If the Sooners (9-1 overall, 6-1 Big 12) prevail over TCU, they will have improved to 10-1 overall.
Another 10-win season.
Of all of the superlatives that define Oklahoma football, this one to me might be more impressive than the seven national titles and the seven Heisman Trophy winners: OU is on the brink of what would be its 40th season of at least 10 victories.
Riley is about to join Barry Switzer as the only Sooner coaches to have gotten at least 10 wins in each of their first three seasons.
The Baylor game was Riley’s 38th as the OU head man. His record: 33-5. Switzer’s record after 38 games: 36-1-1.
A national championship happens at the end of a special season. A player wins the Heisman because he had a special season. Recording at least 10 victories, however, is the result of the successful collaboration of about 150 players, coaches and support personnel.
And to have done it 38 times in 75 seasons since the end of World War II -- it’s what cements OU’s status as a superpower. It’s the ultimate statement about the OU football brand, and a statement also about Bob Stoops’ impact on the program.
During a span of 12 seasons – 1988 through 1999 – there was no season of at least 10 wins for the Sooners. If Saturday night ends well for the Sooners, 17 of the last 20 seasons will have resulted in a record of at least 10 wins. Stoops’ influence will endure for a long time.
With a current total of 39 seasons of at least 10 victories, OU is the national leader. Alabama is next with 38.
With 29 such seasons, Michigan is a distant third. Tied at seventh, with 24 apiece, are Texas and Florida State.
If Texas fans happen to read this, they’ll feel even sicker about the underachievement of a Longhorn program that has more money and resources than any other in the Big 12.
With last week’s loss at Iowa State, the Texas program stumbled into this dubious milestone: In each of the 10 seasons in this decade – with three different head coaches – the Longhorns had at least four losses.
Presuming that OU wins at least once more this season, the Sooners would have reached the 10-win level for the ninth time in this decade.
Getting to 10 isn’t easy, but several of the 10-win OU teams made it look easy. Not this 2019 team. Each of the last three games – the 48-41 loss at Kansas State, the 42-41 survival of Iowa State and the 34-31 comeback at Baylor – was decided at the very end.
With regard to drama, the Hurts storyline and overall national relevance, these Sooners are among the better entertainers in all of college football.
Somewhat lost within all of that drama is the number 10. OU is on the brink of another 10-win season, and yet it’s minimally commemorated because it’s just so common.