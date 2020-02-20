If it’s difficult for an OU football fan to understand how the Sooners could ever be on the wrong end of a 63-28 final score, this should explain.
In next week’s NFL combine, the national champion LSU Tigers are represented by 16 former players. Oklahoma and Texas each has four players at the combine.
With 16, LSU has more combine players than the OU, Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma State programs, which have a total of 15.
OU won’t get beyond the College Football Playoff semifinals, and Texas won’t become nationally relevant again, until those two Big 12 heavyweights consistently send 10 players to the combine.
For schools like OU and Texas, 10 is a reasonable number. The 2020 combine strength-speed-agility exercises involve 11 former Michigan Wolverines, 11 former Ohio State Buckeyes, 10 former Alabama Crimson Tide players and 10 former Georgia Bulldogs.
Here’s a spectacular statement of the obvious: How do you win a national championship? By successfully recruiting and developing a greater number of guys who ultimately are invited to the NFL combine. Guys like LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (the Heisman Trophy recipient), like LSU safety Grant Delpit (winner of the Thorpe Award), and like LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (whose Peach Bowl stat line against OU included 14 catches, 227 receiving yards and four touchdowns).
From the Southeastern Conference, 93 players are NFL combine participants. From the Big 12, there are 29.
When I recited that statistic to a friend, his response was, “Well, the Big 12 has only 10 teams. The SEC has 14.” I nearly fell out of my chair.
For the 34th consecutive year, the NFL combine is being conducted in Indianapolis. The schedule: Next Thursday’s workouts involve quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. On Friday, Feb. 28, it’s running backs, offensive linemen and special-teams athletes. On Saturday, Feb. 29, it’s linebackers and defensive linemen. On Sunday, March 1, it’s defensive backs.
All-day, every-day coverage is provided by the NFL Network.
Representing the Sooners are quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Kenneth Murray and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. From Oklahoma State, there is cornerback A.J. Green. From the University of Tulsa, there are defensive end Trevis Gipson and cornerback Reggie Robinson II.
Excerpts from the NFL.com scouting reports on Lamb, Hurts, Murray and Gipson:
Lamb: “Has the potential to play any of the three receiver positions as a pro and should benefit greatly from the NFL’s continued movement toward college-style passing attacks.”
Hurts: “He’ll struggle to beat NFL defenses from the pocket, but his ability to grind out yards on the ground and make off-schedule plays should make him a solid backup with upward mobility.”
Murray: “Has hit-or-miss qualities and is more splashy than consistent, but he’s immensely talented with the ability to (impact) games on all three downs.”
Gipson: “Isn’t NFL-ready yet, but he’s a potential diamond in the rough as a long-limbed defensive end in odd or even fronts.”
The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas (the new home of the Raiders). ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projects that 17 of the 32 first-round picks will be spent on SEC prospects. Kiper has Burrow going first overall to Cincinnati and Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa going third to the Detroit Lions.
Kiper’s mock first round also includes seven players from the Big Ten, three from the ACC, one from the American Athletic Conference (Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones), two from the Pac-12 and two from the Big 12.
Kiper’s Big 12 first-rounders are Lamb, projected to be selected 11th overall by the New York Jets; and Murray, projected to be taken by the Raiders with the 19th pick.
In the past 12 NFL drafts, Texas had four first-round picks. Kiper projects that five LSU Tigers will be first-round selections in April.
With regard to NFL combine invitations, this year’s 93-29 SEC advantage over the Big 12 is typical. For the 2018 combine, the SEC was represented by 90 players compared to the Big 12’s 33. In 2016, the SEC edge amounted to 74-34.
While NFL combine statistics define the next-level viability of college athletes, NFL combine participation numbers underscore why SEC teams have captured 10 of the last 14 national championships — and why the Big 12 didn’t get any of those remaining four titles.