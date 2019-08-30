In 1993, when Bruce Howard was hired to do radio play-by-play for the University of Tulsa football program, I called him and wrote about it.
I did the same with Dave Hunziker in 2001, when he was hired away from Western Kentucky and became Oklahoma State’s radio voice; and with Toby Rowland in 2011, when he succeeded Bob Barry Sr. as the radio voice of the OU Sooners.
Good play-by-play jobs are treasured. When a broadcaster secures one of these positions, he or she tends to keep it for a long time.
In the Big 12, eight of the league’s 10 radio play-by-play people have been in their jobs for at least 17 seasons. The 2019 season is the 25th for Baylor’s John Morris, the 20th for Texas Tech’s Brian Jensen and the 20th for TCU’s Brian Estridge.
By the end of this weekend, Howard, Hunziker and Rowland will have executed a total of 683 football broadcasts in their current roles.
With the longest run at one school of any major-college broadcaster in state history, Howard opened his 27th Golden Hurricane football season with TU’s Friday game at Michigan State. It was Howard’s 346th TU football broadcast.
Hunziker immediately followed with the first call of his 19th OSU season — the Cowboys’ opener at Oregon State. Hunziker has supplanted Bob Barry Sr. (1973-90) as having had the longest continuous run of any Oklahoma State play-by-play figure.
Rowland is preparing for the start of his ninth season and the first Sunday game — Houston at OU — in Sooners football history.
The Cougars and fourth-ranked OU are paired for a 6 p.m. national telecast on ABC (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe).
Rowland’s scene-setter: “You’ve got high expectations. You’ve got Jalen Hurts, who might be the No. 1 story in all of college football this year. You’ve got Alex Grinch, and can he turn the OU defense back in the right direction? You’ve got (new Houston coach) Dana Holgorsen and all that he brings. You’ve got (Houston’s) D’Eriq King, who I think is an unbelievable quarterback. Now, he takes his shot at an OU defense that’s trying to turn the corner.
“And we’re going to play it on a Sunday night, with the whole nation watching. It’s going to be fun and highly anticipated. We’re not tiptoeing into the season. It starts with a bang.”
The value of continuity: Essential for a clean broadcast is the rhythmic delivery that results from continuity.
At TU, Rick Couri has been Howard’s analyst since 1994. At OSU, Hunziker has been partnered with John Holcomb and Robert Allen since 2005.
At OU, Rowland has worked with analyst Merv Johnson and sideline reporter Chris Plank since 2011, and with analyst Teddy Lehman since 2012. Former OU center Gabe Ikard joined the radio team last year. Sooner broadcasts can be accessed locally on KMOD-97.5 and KTBZ-1430 (The Buzz).
“It makes for a good broadcast when we can read each other’s minds,” Rowland said. “We know when each other wants to jump in, and when it’s time to get out of the way for the call of the play.”
Remembering Bob Barry
Rowland succeeded Barry in the lead position on the OU broadcasts.
Before his death in 2011, Barry was the radio voice of the Sooners in 1961-72, the voice of the Golden Hurricane in 1973-74, the voice of the OSU Cowboys for 18 seasons and again the voice of the Sooners in 1991-2010.
Predictions
The Sports Animal’s Jim Traber expects to see a 56-35 Sooner victory on Sunday.
“I think the (OU) defense will make a couple of plays,” Traber said, “but as usual, it also will get lit up.”
KTUL-8’s T.J. Eckert is a former Bixby and University of Central Oklahoma quarterback. Eckert on what he expects to see in Hurts’ Oklahoma debut: “Big-game experience at Alabama eliminates any jitters for Jalen Hurts. He throws for four touchdowns in a 52-31 Sooner win.”
Jeremie Poplin, the Buzz 1430’s afternoon host and Howard’s sideline reporter during TU football broadcasts, predicts that OU will need some time to hit its stride offensively.
“Houston presents a unique challenge at quarterback,” he said, “but the Sooners win 42-24.”
Poplin’s additional OU predictions: a 10-2 regular season and a fifth consecutive Big 12 championship.