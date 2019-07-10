Broken Arrow’s Andrew Raym, the top football recruit in the state of Oklahoma for the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports, committed to Oklahoma on Wednesday evening.
The four-star offensive lineman -- a two-time Tulsa World All-World and All-State first-team selection -- chose the Sooners over offers from Michigan and Georgia, and also held offers from Notre Dame, LSU, Florida, Auburn and Alabama, among others.
Raym announced his intention to play his college football in Norman via Twitter.
At the end of the day, I couldn’t get rid of this #OUDNA ‼️‼️ 🎥: @OU247 @JasonSwanny pic.twitter.com/Mu0WUSZHKA— Andrew Raym7️⃣2️⃣ (@andrew_raymBAHS) July 10, 2019
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound tackle had previously committed to the Sooners in November 2017, but he reopened his recruitment this spring to evaluate his options. Raym will join OU in the fall of 2020.
Raym has been a multi-sport star at Broken Arrow, most notably paving the way for a devastating Tigers running game that helped deliver Broken Arrow its first Class 6AI state championship in school history. He also was a power hitter on the Tigers' 6A runner-up baseball team.
While Raym has been featured primarily at tackle during his high school football career, his speed and length project him more favorably as a guard in the college game. Raym is considered the No. 3 guard nationally in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports.
The Broken Arrow star's commitment to the Sooners brings OU’s count for 2020 to 14. Raym is one of three offensive linemen committed in the class, joining Nate Anderson of Frisco, Texas, and Noah Nelson of Gilbert, Arizona.