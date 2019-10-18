Bryce Thompson’s top recruiter may not be a legendary coach from a college basketball blueblood school.
The five-star prospect receives a strong pitch from his Booker T. Washington teammate Trey Phipps, an Oklahoma commit.
“We were taking a picture and he was like ‘Let’s get the Boomer Sooners here.’ We got together and we took a picture,” Thompson said, adding a smile. “He’s doing a good job (recruiting) and trying to make me go there.”
Thompson, a 6-4 guard, will make an official visit to OU this weekend. Phipps will accompany his friend to Norman as the calendar draws closer to the early signing period.
Thompson listed seven finalists via social media in late August: Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas. It’s likely he will pare down that number in the near future.
Thompson said coaches continue to call every day. It can be cumbersome, but “it’s a good problem to have,” he said. “I’m blessed. I answer every call and do what I do.”
What does he want to see from prospective universities?
“I want a school where I can develop and ultimately win. Because if you win, everybody eats,” he said on Wednesday night. “That’s something that I like to do is win and develop as a player.”
Oklahoma’s last five-star signee was another in-state product. Trae Young (Norman North) chose the Sooners in 2017 and spent one season at the school before starting an NBA career.
What stands out about Oklahoma to Thompson?
“It’s a great school and a great coaching staff,” Thompson said. “I’ve been building that relationship since I was super young. It’s real good. I definitely like OU.”
Bryce Thompson’s father Rod Thompson, a former University of Tulsa standout, is from Beggs. OU assistant coach Pooh Williamson is from Beggs as well and also played for the Golden Hurricane.
While college is the future, one final season at Booker T. Washington is the present. He’s looking forward to defending the Hornets’ state championship.
“We’ve started practice so we’re in there every day grinding,” Bryce Thompson said. “I’m definitely ready and hopefully we can go back-to-back.”