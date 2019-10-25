A snapshot as Oklahoma visits Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Players to watch
Kennedy Brooks: The running back has had strong back-to-back outings heading into Saturday’s game. Can that momentum continue?
Jadon Haselwood: The wide receiver only has three catches in the past three games. Could this be his breakout contest?
Kenneth Murray: The linebacker will face off against a physical Kansas State team that loves to run the football.
Fiery Riley
Oklahoma was trailing 21-10 at halftime during a 2017 visit to Kansas State and Lincoln Riley wasn’t happy.
He exploded at his team and the Sooners responded with a 42-35 victory.
What does Riley remember about the seventh game of his head coaching career?
“I was mad. We didn’t play very good in the first half. I didn’t think we played nearly as physical as we were capable of,” Riley said. “To have a chance to beat K-State, any time, any year, any coach, any players, you better be that. We weren’t in the first half. Luckily we turned it around.”
Has he been that mad since that point?
“I don’t think so. That one’s up there. That’s one of those that when you get done talking, you see stars for a second,” Riley said.
Tick, tick, tick
Teams have tried to slow down games when playing the Sooners. It’s a good bet that the same could occur on Saturday.
Kansas State owns a 34:11-25:49 time of possession against opponents this season, which is the fifth-best advantage in college football this season.
Rowdy atmosphere
Riley expects to see a raucous crowd when the Sooners take the field at Snyder Family Stadium.
“Their crowd is fun. There are some places you go and it’s 80,000 and it feels like it’s 40,000 and it’s a country club atmosphere,” Riley said. “This is not the country club atmosphere. It’s way better. They are into it. They’re football people. They’re rowdy. It’s a fun place to play.”.
Stat of the day
17: The Sooners have scored 34 points in 17 consecutive games, which is a school record. It is the second-longest such streak since 1980 (Oregon pulled off the feat 23 times from 2011-12).
On the call
Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst) and Allison Williams (sideline) are calling the game for ABC.
Final word
Oklahoma 45, Kansas State 17: The Sooners will jump out to a large early lead, forcing Kansas State to rely on its passing game. The Wildcats find a way to score some late touchdowns, but OU improves to 8-0.