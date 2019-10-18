A snapshot as Oklahoma prepares to host West Virginia at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Players to watch
Trey Sermon: The running back didn’t receive a carry against Texas. Will that change against the Mountaineers?
Jadon Haselwood: The freshman wide receiver has the third-most receiving yards yet didn’t play against Texas.
Neville Gallimore: Gallimore’s strong play on the defensive line (two sacks last week) has set the tone this season.
Homecoming of sorts
Will Oklahoma fans will give Austin Kendall a nice round of applause when he takes the field as West Virginia’s quarterback?
Kendall dedicated three years of his college career playing for the Sooners and, while things didn’t work out, he didn’t depart on bad terms.
Brian Kendall, Austin’s dad, says Saturday will be a “bittersweet” moment.
“Austin has no hard feelings with Oklahoma,” Brian Kendall on Friday morning. “He’s excited and certainly happy he got cleared to play.”
Kendall was injured in last weekend’s loss against Iowa State, but Mountaineers coach Neal Brown announced Kendall would start during his Thursday night radio show.
West Virginia is about a five-touchdown underdog in the contest.
“It’s clearly two different teams,” Brian Kendall said. “There’s one team that’s arguably one of the best in the country, if not the best, and another one that’s clearly in rebuild mode.”
Just getting the opportunity to play has been fun for Austin, his father said. It’s rare to be a backup quarterback behind two Heisman Trophy winners in a career. That’s what happened at OU.
Austin’s had a positive experience at West Virginia, but is weathering growing pains.
“He’s realized that quite frankly you don’t have CeeDee Lamb – I’m not taking away from the guys on the West Virginia roster – but he’s clearly a high NFL draft pick,” Brian Kendall said. “You have guys who are young and could get there some day but they’re not there yet. He’s had to take it one step at a time.
“He has work to do too. Austin has to get better as well. I’m not going to say it was difficult, but it was a challenge. You have to learn a new offense. He kind of got settled in and knew what he was doing at Oklahoma and now you have to do it all over again.”
Brian Kendall has had some moments of second-guessing.
Austin could have never enrolled at OU after receiving news that Kyler Murray was transferring into the program. He also could have backed out in 2017, when he sat out as a redshirt.
“I’ve always wondered ‘what-if’ or if I led him in the right direction,” Brian Kendall said. “At the end of the day, I think I have. He’s got his degree (from OU).
“It’s going to be exciting to see him get a chance to play, for sure.”
Trying not to let history repeat itself
Oklahoma hasn’t started 7-0 since the 2004 season. With a victory over West Virginia, the Sooners have their best start in 15 years.
OU’s last chance to begin 7-0 was in 2011. But Texas Tech – a four-touchdown underdog – shocked the Sooners by grabbing a 41-38 victory in Norman.
Stat of the day
13: Of CeeDee Lamb’s 28 receptions this season, 13 have covered at least 20 yards. He is averaging 21.8 yards per reception.
On the call
Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline) are calling the game for Fox.
Final word
Oklahoma 58, West Virginia 14: There is no Texas hangover as the Sooners will hit the 50-point mark for the third time this season behind a balanced attack. After only having one takeaway in the past three games, look for the defense to force at least three turnovers.