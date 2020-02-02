LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The Oklahoma women's basketball team engineered the second largest comeback in a Big 12 game in program history as it overcame a 22-point deficit at halftime to defeat Kansas 94-82 in overtime. The win was the 500th of head coach Sherri Coale's career.
With the victory, OU improves to 11-10 on the season and 4-5 against the league. Kansas falls to 12-8 overall and 1-8 in Big 12 play.
"It was a tale of two halves," Coale said in a media release. "For us, we have to understand which is the real us -- I know who it is; it's the second half team.
"In the great scheme of things, our team needed to win a basketball game today and we did … 500 reflects a lot of great players and a lot of committed staff members through the years. I've been very, very fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people and that's the only way that happens."
Career performances by Taylor Robertson, Mandy Simpson, Madi Williams and Gabby Gregory highlighted the win. Robertson had her third 30-plus point performance this season as she tied her career high with 31 points.
The Kansas native poured in 25 of her points in the second half and overtime, with five 3-pointers in that stretch.
Williams scored a career-high 26 points and added four assist and three steals. Simpson had a double-double in rebounds and assists, pulling down 10 boards and dishing 12 assists. Simpson's assists tie for the eighth-most in a single game in program history. The junior is the first Sooner to tally 12 assists since Morgan Hook in 2013.
Gregory, a freshman who played at Holland Hall, had a double-double with 18 points and 10 boards. It was a layup by Gregory that tied the game at 71-71 in the fourth quarter and set the Sooners up for their first lead of the game since a 4-2 advantage to start the game.
OU trailed Kansas 49-27 at half. The Sooners outscored Kansas 29-13 in the third quarter, capping the period on a 7-0 run sealed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Williams to close the gap.
Gregory hit a trey at the start of overtime and the Sooners never looked back, outscoring the Jayhawks 19-7 in extra time.