Oklahoma’s football programs will be well-represented at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
The Sooners will send four players to work out at the event – Neville Gallimore (DL), Jalen Hurts (QB), CeeDee Lamb (WR) and Kenneth Murray (LB).
Tulsa’s Trevis Gipson (DL) and Reggie Robinson (CB) have been invited to the workouts which take place between Feb. 24 and March 1.
Oklahoma State’s A.J. Green (CB) was also included in the panel, which includes 337 invitees this year.
The players will be put through medical evaluations, team interviews, measurements and position drills in front of all 32 NFL teams.
For the first time, the televised portions will be shifted from the morning and afternoon to afternoon prime-time slots on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
All three schools have not officially announced the dates of their respective pro days, which typically come in mid-March.