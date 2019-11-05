No. 1 Ohio State (8-0): The Buckeyes' dominance got them the top spot and despite an upcoming meeting with fourth-ranked Penn State they're in a prime position to be back in the playoff after a two-year absence.
Remaining schedule: Saturday vs. Maryland; Nov. 16 at Rutgers; Nov. 23 vs. Penn State; Nov. 30 at Michigan
No. 2 LSU (8-0): The Tigers have a big test at Alabama this week, but considering wins against Texas, Auburn and Florida, a defeat in Tuscaloosa could still keep them in the hunt.
Remaining schedule: Saturday at Alabama; Nov. 16 at Ole Miss; Nov. 23 vs. Arkansas; Nov. 30 vs. Texas A&M
No. 3 Alabama (8-0): A loss to LSU on Saturday would likely eliminate the Crimson Tide's chances of finishing among the top four, simply because its strength of schedule is so low.
Remaining schedule: Saturday vs. LSU; Nov. 16 at Mississippi State; Nov. 23 vs. Western Carolina; Nov. 30 at Auburn
No. 4 Penn State (8-0): A monumental victory at Ohio State in two weeks would seal the deal for the Nittany Lions, who also have wins against Iowa and Michigan. But would a loss knock them out?
Remaining schedule: Saturday at Minnesota; Nov. 16 vs. Indiana; Nov. 23 at Ohio State; Nov. 30 vs. Rutgers
No. 5 Clemson (9-0): The defending national champs survived a scare against UNC but have since outscored opponents by an average margin of 52-11. A significant upset is the only way the Tigers will have a blemish on their record.
Remaining schedule: Nov. 9 at N.C. State; Nov. 16 vs. Wake Forest; Nov. 30 at South Carolina
No. 6 Georgia (7-1): The highest-ranked team with a loss (South Carolina), the Bulldogs don't have an especially impressive opponent left on the schedule, so they could be jumped by one-loss teams with a tougher route.
Remaining schedule: Saturday vs. Missouri; Nov. 16 at Auburn; Nov. 23 vs. Texas A&M; Nov. 30 at Georgia Tech
No. 7 Oregon (8-1): With their only defeat being a season-opening heartbreaker against Auburn, the Ducks should prevail in their remaining three games and would face eighth-ranked Utah for the Pac-12 championship.
Remaining schedule: Nov. 16 vs. Arizona; Nov. 23 at Arizona State; Nov. 30 vs. Oregon State
No. 8 Utah (8-1): Despite an unexpected loss at USC in Week 4, the Utes have their highest CFP ranking. They'll need to win out and defeat Oregon in the conference title game to move into the top four, at minimum.
Remaining schedule: Nov. 16 vs. UCLA; Nov. 23 at Arizona; Nov. 30 vs. Colorado