Baylor Bears vs Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles for years during the NCAA football game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners at McLane Stadium in Waco,Texas on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Oklahoma’s path to a College Football Playoff berth opened wider after Oregon and Penn State suffered losses.

The Sooners were No. 9 in last week’s CFP poll and is expected to move up when the selection committee releases the new ranking at 6 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

The big question will be how close is Oklahoma to Utah, which is the Pac-12 frontrunner. Can OU catch or pass the Utes?

Oklahoma has the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State and the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor ahead of it. Obviously, OU needs to win both games, but there’s no doubt the contests will be closely scrutinized by the CFP selection committee.

OU has advanced to the CFP in three of the past four seasons.

