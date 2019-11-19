Oklahoma is ranked ninth in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 ranking released Tuesday night.
The Sooners were No. 10 in last week's poll, but gained one spot after their 34-31 victory at Baylor on Saturday night. The Bears fell one spot to No. 14.
OU jumped Minnesota after its road loss at Iowa, but stayed one spot behind Penn State, which had to hold off unranked Indiana at home.
The top four schools were unchanged from last week: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia. Alabama remained at No. 5 and Oregon stayed at No. 6
Oklahoma State moved up to No. 21.