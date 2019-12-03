Oklahoma moved up to No. 6 when the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 was revealed Tuesday night.
The Sooners remained behind Utah, which faces No. 13 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship this weekend. The Utes are ranked fifth, up one spot from last week.
Oklahoma State fell to No. 25 after losing to OU in Bedlam last week.
LSU, Ohio State and Clemson stayed in the top three spots. No. 4 Georgia faces LSU in Saturday's SEC Championship, and the Sooners need an LSU win to remain in playoff contention.
OU coach Lincoln Riley was offered the opportunity to politick for the Sooners before the latest rankings were released Tuesday. The OU coach wouldn’t take the bait. Instead, he placed all focus on Saturday’s Big 12 championship game against Baylor, which is now ranked seventh.
“Ask me after the game,” Riley said. “Our recipe over the last few years, you guys have probably gotten tired of me saying it, but it's the truth. Just win.”
In 2015, 2017 and 2018, the Sooners advanced to the CFP after absorbing a mid-season loss. That scenario remains alive heading into championship weekend, but some help remains to be needed.
“None of us have any control other than trying to win all the games on our schedule. We've been able to get 11 of the 12 and getting ready to play another really good football team here,” Riley said. “I know some coaches like to stand up and do the politicking thing. That's just not me. We're gonna coach hard and try to win our games, and if you think we're good enough, put us in there. That's about it.”