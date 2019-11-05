Oklahoma was ranked ninth when the first College Football Playoff rankings were announced Tuesday night.
The Sooners are 7-1, having lost at Kansas State on Oct. 26, and they have four games remaining: against Iowa State on Saturday, at Baylor on Nov. 16, against TCU on Nov. 23 and at Oklahoma State on Nov. 30.
In the five-year history of the College Football Playoff, no one-loss OU team has finished outside the top four in the final rankings. The Sooners earned the No. 4 seed in 2015 and 2018 and the No. 2 seed in 2017.
Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Penn State were the top four teams in the first CFP poll. Defending national champion Clemson (9-0) and Georgia were ranked fifth and sixth, while Oregon was seventh and Utah was eighth.
Oklahoma State was ranked No. 23, while Kansas State was ranked 16th. Baylor, at 8-0 and first in the Big 12, is No. 12. Four American Athletic Conference teams are ranked No. 20-25 (Cincinnati, Memphis, Navy and SMU).
A 13-member selection committee ranks the top 25 teams after each of the last seven weeks of the season, and the top four teams after conference championships advance to the College Football Playoff.
Semifinalists will meet Dec. 28 in the Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona) and the Peach Bowl (Atlanta). The national championship is Jan. 13 in New Orleans.
Where OU was ranked in the first CFP rankings and where it finished
2018: No. 7 (7-1); No. 4 (12-1)
2017: No. 5 (7-1); No. 2 (12-1)
2016: No. 14 (6-2); No. 7 (10-2)
2015: No. 15 (7-1); No. 4 (11-1)
2014: No. 18 (5-2); unranked (8-4)