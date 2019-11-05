The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2019 season will be revealed on ESPN at 8 p.m. Tuesday, when Oklahoma will learn where it stands heading into the final stretch.
A 13-member selection committee ranks the top 25 teams after each of the last seven weeks of the season, and the top four teams after conference championships advance to the College Football Playoff.
Semifinalists will meet Dec. 28 in the Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona) and the Peach Bowl (Atlanta). The national championship is Jan. 13 in New Orleans.
The Sooners are 7-1, having lost at Kansas State on Oct. 26, and they have four games remaining: against Iowa State on Saturday, at Baylor on Nov. 16, against TCU on Nov. 23 and at Oklahoma State on Nov. 30.
In the five-year history of the College Football Playoff, no one-loss OU team was outside the top four in the final rankings. The Sooners earned the No. 4 seed in 2015 and 2018 and the No. 2 seed in 2017.
Where OU was ranked in the first CFP rankings and where it finished
2018: No. 7 (7-1); No. 4 (12-1)
2017: No. 5 (7-1); No. 2 (12-1)
2016: No. 14 (6-2); No. 7 (10-2)
2015: No. 15 (7-1); No. 4 (11-1)
2014: No. 18 (5-2); unranked (8-4)