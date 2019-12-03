Lincoln Riley was offered the opportunity to politick for Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings which will be released on Tuesday.
The OU coach wouldn’t take the bait. Instead, he placed all focus on Saturday’s Big 12 championship game against Baylor.
“Ask me after the game,” Riley said. “Our recipe over the last few years, you guys have probably gotten tired of me saying it, but it's the truth. Just win.”
In 2015, 2017 and 2018, the Sooners advanced to the CFP after absorbing a mid-season loss. That scenario remains alive heading into championship weekend, but some help remains to be needed.
LSU, Ohio State and Clemson are 1-2-3 and seem embedded in the four-team field. No. 4 Georgia will face the Tigers and the Sooners need an LSU win on Saturday to remain alive.
OU fans need to watch Utah in Tuesday’s reveal. Will the Utes remain ahead of Oklahoma, like they’ve been in the four previous rankings? It’s likely the schools will be rated No. 5 and No. 6 on Tuesday. If the Sooners are ranked above the Pac-12 school, it would be big news for OU heading into the weekend.
“None of us have any control other than trying to win all the games on our schedule. We've been able to get 11 of the 12 and getting ready to play another really good football team here,” Riley said. “I know some coaches like to stand up and do the politicking thing. That's just not me. We're gonna coach hard and try to win our games, and if you think we're good enough, put us in there. That's about it.”