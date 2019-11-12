Oklahoma will learn how much a one-point home victory over Iowa State will impact its standing in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, which will be released on Tuesday night.
The Sooners were No. 9 in 2019’s initial poll last week. Above them, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Penn State suffered their first losses this season. The Sooners will have to keep an eye on Minnesota, which debuted at No. 17 but could make a huge jump after defeating Penn State.
Oklahoma will play unbeaten Baylor on Saturday. The Bears were No. 12 in the initial poll. This weekend's survivor would be rewarded with a resume boost.
The CFP ranking will be released at 6 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.