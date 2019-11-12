Oklahoma Sooners vs Iowa State Cyclones

Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs the ball during the NCAA football game between the against the Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Oklahoma will learn how much a one-point home victory over Iowa State will impact its standing in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, which will be released on Tuesday night.

The Sooners were No. 9 in 2019’s initial poll last week. Above them, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Penn State suffered their first losses this season. The Sooners will have to keep an eye on Minnesota, which debuted at No. 17 but could make a huge jump after defeating Penn State.

Oklahoma will play unbeaten Baylor on Saturday. The Bears were No. 12 in the initial poll. This weekend's survivor would be rewarded with a resume boost.

The CFP ranking will be released at 6 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

