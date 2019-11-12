NORMAN — Oklahoma is trending the wrong way, according to the second College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.
The Sooners fell one spot to No. 10 in the rankings that determine this season’s four playoff teams.
Unbeaten Baylor also dropped a notch, to No. 13.
Baylor will host Oklahoma in a key Big 12 matchup Saturday night. Both claimed tight conference victories last weekend, and CFP selection committee chairman Rob Mullens was asked if those results played a factor in this week’s poll.
“Two things,” Mullens said. “One is we don’t project ahead and, as we’ve mentioned several times, we start with a clean sheet of paper every week. You know, as you look at it overall, Minnesota with their win over a then-No. 4 Penn State jumped a lot of teams and slid a number of teams back one spot.”
LSU is the new No. 1 after the Tigers defeated Alabama last Saturday. Ohio State dropped to No. 2 and is followed by Clemson and Georgia to round out the top four.
The Big 12 is represented by half of the 10-team league. Joining OU and Baylor are No. 19 Texas, No. 22 Oklahoma State and No. 24 Kansas State.
The selection committee appears to be keeping a close eye on the Sooners defense, which gave up 41 points to Iowa State after allowing 48 in a loss to K-State.
“As we look across the board, obviously they still have a powerful offense and the improvement that the defense had shown early in the season is dropping off a little bit,” Mullens said about the Sooners.
Baylor is the lowest-ranked undefeated team in the poll and is behind No. 11 Florida and No 12 Auburn, both of which have two losses.
“Baylor is a good team with good road wins,” Mullens said. “I think the difference is that when you look at Auburn, Florida, Florida has the win against No. 12 Auburn, and Auburn’s two losses are on the road to No. 1 LSU and No. 11 Florida. It probably comes down to schedule strength at this point.”
Asked whether the committee views Baylor and OU’s schedules as being similar, Mullens answered: “That’s just one piece of the equation, but those schedules are similar, yes.”
There are three more Tuesday night rankings on Nov. 19, Nov. 26 and Dec. 3. The final ranking will be Dec. 8.