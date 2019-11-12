Oklahoma fell from No. 9 to 10th when the second College Football Playoff Top 25 was released Tuesday.
Minnesota, which knocked off Penn State last weekend, moved past the Sooners into eight place, one place ahead of the Nittany Lions.
The Sooners were No. 9 in 2019’s initial poll last week. Above them, Alabama and Penn State suffered their first losses this season.
Oklahoma will play unbeaten Baylor on Saturday. The Bears were No. 12 in the initial poll, but dropped to No. 13 on Tuesday. This weekend's survivor will likely be rewarded with a resume boost.
Oklahoma State, ranked No. 23 in the first poll, moved up to No. 22 in the second ranking, while Texas climbed into the ranking at No. 19.
LSU moved into the top spot in the rankings after its win over Alabama last weekend. Ohio State was second, Clemson was third and Georgia was No. 4. Alabama fell from third to fifth and Oregon is ranked sixth.