Oklahoma’s path to a College Football Playoff berth opened wider Tuesday when the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 was announced Tuesday.
After Oregon and Penn State suffered losses last weekend, the Sooners moved up to seventh from No. 9 last week.
Oklahoma plays its regular-season finale against Oklahoma State on Saturday and the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor in two weeks. The Cowboys remained at No. 21 in the latest poll, while Baylor jumped from No. 14 to No. 9 after its win over Texas last week.
OU has advanced to the CFP in three of the past four seasons.
The top four teams remained unchanged, but Ohio State jumped ahead of LSU to move into the top spot. The Tigers were second. Clemson was third and Georgia was fourth for the second straight week.
Alabama stayed at No. 5, while Utah of the Pac 12 moved to No. 6.